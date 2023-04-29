Steam Sale Makes Some of the Best Games of All Time Just $0.99

Courtesy of a new Steam sale, two of some best games of all time are only $0.99. That said, the sale is set to end on May 1, which means you will need to act fast to tak advantage of these limited-time deals. As for the games themselves, they come the way of Valve itself, the owners of Steam. As you may know, Valve is also the maker of some of the greatest games and series ever made, and it regularly discounts these games to dirt cheap prices. To this end, right now, and until May 1, both Portal and Portal 2 are on sale for $0.99. Normally, both cost $9.99 each, so this represents a savings of $18.

The puzzle-platformer series got its start in 2007 with a game of the same name. When released, it earned critcal acclaim and was/is widely considered one of the best games of 2007. Four years later a sequel, Portal 2, followed and it earned even more acclaim. With a 95 on Metacritic, Portal 2 is one of the highest-rated games ever made. $2 to play just one of them would be an absolute steal. $2 to play both is one of the best deals you will find on the Internet.

Portal: "Portal is a new single player game from Valve. Set in the mysterious Aperture Science Laboratories, Portal has been called one of the most innovative new games on the horizon and will offer gamers hours of unique gameplay. The game is designed to change the way players approach, manipulate, and surmise the possibilities in a given environment; similar to how Half-Life 2's Gravity Gun innovated new ways to leverage an object in any given situation. Players must solve physical puzzles and challenges by opening portals to maneuvering objects, and themselves, through space."

Portal 2: "Portal 2 draws from the award-winning formula of innovative gameplay, story, and music that earned the original Portal over 70 industry accolades and created a cult following. The single-player portion of Portal 2 introduces a cast of dynamic new characters, a host of fresh puzzle elements, and a much larger set of devious test chambers. Players will explore never-before-seen areas of the Aperture Science Labs and be reunited with GLaDOS, the occasionally murderous computer companion who guided them through the original game. The game's two-player cooperative mode features its own entirely separate campaign with a unique story, test chambers, and two new player characters. This new mode forces players to reconsider everything they thought they knew about portals. Success will require them to not just act cooperatively, but to think cooperatively."

