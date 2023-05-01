Steam Indie Game Has Triple the Number of Active Players of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Over the last 24 hours, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor attracted 67,855 concurrent users, at its peak. At the moment of writing this, it has 34,633 current users. If these numbers seem a little light, it's because they are. Right now, it's only ranking number 22 on the Steam Charts. That said, all the games ahead of it aren't very surprising. They are either massive live-service AAA games, free-to-play games, or games/series that historically perform really well on Steam. There is an outlier though, and it's the number eight-game, which happens to be an indie game from 2016.

In the last 24 hours, Don't Starve Together hit a peak of 107,998 concurrent users, its highest peak ever on Steam. This is almost double Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. It's active player numbers are where the difference gets bigger though. It has 91,254 active users. That's triple Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

The purpose of this article is not to dunk on the new Star Wars game, which is off to a decent start on Steam, but to highlight Don't Starve Together which has seemingly blown up out of nowhere. That said, there is some context that helps explains why this has happened. The game normally costs $14.99 on Steam, but thanks to a 90 percent discount, it's currently only $1.99, a price point it will hold until May 4, when the deal ends. This is the lowest the game has ever been on Steam.

For those unfamiliar with this game, it's a survival multiplayer game from Klei Entertainment. On Steam, it boasts an "Overwhelmingly Positive," the highest mark you can on Steam, and quite a rare one at that. To acheve this, it's garnered a 96 percent approval rating across a whopping 260,462 user reviews.

"Fight, Farm, Build and Explore Together in the standalone multiplayer expansion to the uncompromising wilderness survival game, Don't Starve," reads an official blurb about the game. "Enter a strange and unexplored world full of odd creatures, hidden dangers, and ancient secrets. Gather resources to craft items and build structures that match your survival style. Play your way as you unravel the mysteries of 'The Constant'. Cooperate with your friends in a private game, or find new friends online. Work with other players to survive the harsh environment, or strike out on your own. Do whatever it takes, but most importantly, Don't Starve."