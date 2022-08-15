Steam Deck Buyers Get Even More Good News From Valve

Valve has shared even more good news with those who have previously pre-ordered a Steam Deck and are waiting to now fully purchase the handheld PC platform. Within the past month, Valve revealed that it would be speeding up production and shipping of the Steam Deck, which meant that buyers would be able to obtain the hardware sooner than previously thought. Now, those orders seem to have been sped up once again as Valve has now announced that shipping is increasing at an even higher rate than once thought.

Shared on social media today, Valve let Steam Deck customers know that even more invites to purchase the platform than normal will be going out on a weekly basis. "Hi all, just a quick note that starting with this morning's batch of Steam Deck order invites, we've increased the number of emails we're sending out (again)," Valve said in its announcement post. "We're excited to get more of these into your hands!"

In a general sense, this is fantastic to see for a multitude of reasons. Not only will those with lingering Steam Deck pre-orders now be able to get the platform sooner than expected, but this also shows that the production of a number of video game platforms could be speeding up.

Since the pandemic hit in 2020, it has been hard to purchase a PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, and numerous other components for PCs. To see that Valve has now been able to ramp up production of the Steam Deck to this level though suggests that other video game platforms could also become more widely available in the coming weeks and months. Whether or not that happens to all companies remains to be seen, but if nothing else, those who are still waiting to lock in their own Steam Deck order have to be happy by today's news.

