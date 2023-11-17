Valve Makes One of the Best Games Ever Made 100% Free on Steam

Valve has made one of the best games ever made 100% free to download on Steam. Once downloaded the game is yours to keep, but you need to act before November 20, because come November 20 the game in question will revert to its normal price point. And before you ask, yes it supports the Steam Deck. Not only does it support the Steam Deck, but Valve has "Verified" the game on Steam Deck, which means it has ensured it runs as it should on the handheld machine. And this is no surprise considering the game in question is from Valve itself.

While Valve doesn't make games at the rate it used to, when it did make games, it made some of the greatest games ever made. Between series like Half-Life, Portal, Counter-Strike, Dota, and Left 4 Dead, it's shipped some all-time greats over the years. And now you can check out one of the most impressive and pivotal games from this collection, Half-Life, for free.

Normally, to play the game on Steam you need to fork over $9.99. This isn't a huge asking price considering it's one of the greatest games ever made, but free is obviously better. Why Valve has made the 1998 game free, it's to coincide with the new 25th anniversary update for the game releasing alongside a new documentary about it. The previous version of the game has been archived in a beta branch, with this new 25th anniversary version set to be definitive and standard version of the game going forward.

If you're interested in checking out what the update does, you can find the patch notes for it here. Most notably the update adds some new content, including new multiplayer maps, as well as updates the graphics. The Half-Life Uplink content is also now bundled together with the game with this update.

Unfortunately, if you want to play any of the follow-ups to Half-Life, you're going to need to pay. The good news is they are all on sale, and in the case of the classic entries in the series, they are on sale for a meager $0.99. Just like the deal above, these deals are only available for a limited time, or, more specifically, until November 21.