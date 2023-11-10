A major Epic Games Store exclusive is finally going to be playable on Steam soon. The rate of Epic Games Store exclusives has drastically slowed down. There was a time where it seemed several major PC releases a year were being locked behind Epic Games Store exclusivity. Again, this has slowed down, but Epic Games still secures a couple notable games here and there, including a notable releases from earlier this year.

Over on Steam, The Expanse: A Telltale Series is now listed as "coming soon" on Steam after releasing earlier this year, on August 10, via PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Epic Games Store. At the time, there was no word of when the game would come to Steam. And there's still no exact word, but it's "coming soon," which is new.

This is Telltale's first game since being resurrected and obviously it's tied to a very popular IP. Is it any good though? Well, its Metacritic scores range depending on the episode. And the range is wide. More specifically, it's a wide range of 68, which is very mediocre, to 80, which is a very solid score.

"Experience the exciting universe of The Expanse like never before in Telltale's latest adventure, The Expanse: A Telltale Series," reads an official blurb about the game. "Take on the role of Camina Drummer and explore the dangerous and uncharted edges of the Belt aboard the Artemis. From scavenging wrecked ships in a zero-g environment, to surviving a mutiny, to combating fearsome pirates, you make the difficult choices and reveal Camina Drummer's resolve in this latest Telltale adventure."

There's no price listed on the game's Steam page, but it will presumably cost the same it does on the Epic Games Store, which is to say $24.99. For this, you will get a game that is roughly five to seven hours long, which is shorter by video game standards, however, it offers lots of replayability.

For more coverage on all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest deals as it all pertains to both Epic Games Store and Steam -- click here.