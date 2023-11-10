One of Steam's Biggest Games of 2023 Now Supported by Steam Deck

One of Steam's biggest games of 2023 now supports the Steam Deck after going through the "Verified" process at Valve. When developer Hexworks and publisher CI Games released the game in question back on October 13, 2023, it shot to the top of the best-selling charts on Steam. And now it's Verified on Steam Deck, which simply means it runs as it should on the handheld machine and that Valve has confirmed this.

If you didn't connect the dots already, the mystery game is Lords of the Fallen, a game with a bit of a mixed reputation on Steam. According to Steam user reviews, the game has problems. This is evident by fact that of the 15,531 user reviews the game has already amassed, only 59 percent of these reviews are positive, giving the game a "Mixed" rating on Steam. If you check out these reviews though, you'll see many of the negative reviews are recent and about update v.1.1.282, which made some contentious changes to the game. The positive side of this is this could be remedied with a future patch.

"Lords of the Fallen introduces an all-new, epic RPG adventure in a vast, interconnected world more than five times larger than the original game," reads an official blurb about the game."After an age of the cruellest tyranny, the demon God, Adyr, was finally defeated. But Gods... do not fall forever. Now, aeons later, Adyr's resurrection draws nigh. As one of the fabled Dark Crusaders, journey through both the realms of the living and the dead in this expansive RPG experience, featuring colossal boss battles, fast challenging combat, thrilling character encounters, and deep, immersive storytelling. Will your legend be one of light... or one of darkness? Dare to Hope."

What do we think of Lords of the Fallen? Well, our review of the game scored it a three out five, citing strengths such as its world and art direction, but criticizing its gameplay and technical issues.

"Where Lords of the Fallen truly shines is the worlds of Axiom and Umbral," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "Thanks to the lamp that you're carrying, a player has the ability to traverse between two realities that are overlapping one another throughout the entirety of the dark journey. Both environments are stunningly gorgeous, cranking up the "heavy metal" vibes whether you're traversing through the spiritual realm or the material one. You'll want to take in as much as you can when it comes to these gruesome aesthetics, as you warp between worlds similar to Raziel in the Legacy of Kain series."