New Horror Game Is the Second Best-Selling Steam Game With Nearly Perfect Reviews

A new horror game in Steam Early Access is currently the second best-selling game on the Valve platform, out of nowhere, beating out games like Baldur's Gate 3, Risk of Rain Returns, Cyberpunk 2077, Crusader Kings 3, and the other top performers on Steam right now. The only game it hasn't beat out is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, the top dog of Steam right now when it comes to the sales charts. What's this new horror game a big chunk of Steam is playing? Well, it's a little gem called Lethal Company that you can check out for $9.99

Developed and published by Zeekerss, the game released on October 23 and has already amassed 6,699 user reviews, a large number for a game many have never heard of. And of these user reviews, 97 percent of them are positive, giving the game an "Overwhelmingly Positive" rating, the highest rating you can earn on Steam. Below, you can read more about the game and check out a trailer of the game.

"You are a contracted worker for the Company," reads an official description of the game. "Your job is to collect scrap from abandoned, industrialized moons to meet the Company's profit quota. You can use the cash you earn to travel to new moons with higher risks and rewards--or you can buy fancy suits and decorations for your ship. Experience nature, scanning any creature you find to add them to your bestiary. Explore the wondrous outdoors and rummage through their derelict, steel and concrete underbellies. Just never miss the quota."

The game's official description continues: "These dangers prey upon the vulnerable and lonesome, and the protection of your crew may be your only hope. You can guide your crewmates from your ship, using the radar to call out traps and using the ship's terminal to access remotely locked doors--or you can all go in together. The Company store has many useful tools for the job, including lights, shovels, walkie talkies, stun grenades, or boomboxes. Things get dangerous at night. Communicate with your crewmates to carry all valuables to the ship before things get too dangerous, and try not to leave anyone behind."

Does it support the Steam Deck? Unfortunately, no it does not. It is a co-op game though. And as any co-op fan will know, there aren't many great co-op games, let alone great horror co-op games. As for when it will leave early access and fully release, we don't know. It's Steam listing makes no mention of this.