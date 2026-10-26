Steam Is Down for Some Users With “Loading User Data” Issue

This morning, October 26, some PC gamers have reported that Steam is down for them, at least partially, with a “loading user data” infinite screen. This is impacting both Steam Deck and PC users; however, it appears to be a limited outage rather than a universal outage. That said, right now it is unclear how many users are being impacted. Further, Valve has not publicly addressed the outage, which means it’s also unclear what is causing it. As you may know, the Internet has been suffering many cyberattacks lateely, leaving many websites and services either partially down or entirely down.

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As of right now, the Store and Community pages are still working as intended, but the Steam client itself is having problems. As a result, Steam Deck and PC users are unable to access their Steam libraries, which in turn leaves them incapable of playing their games. If this is a server-related issue, it probably wouldn’t be happening on a random Monday. This in turn suggests some type of either backend glitch or the aforementioned security issue.

Steam Users Are Frusterated

“Welp, Steam. I have got the loading user data endless screen. Been trying to fix it for a good while, but nothing is working. Even uninstalled everything,” reports one Steam user via social media platform X.

Another user adds, “Steam is down. It looks like I’m getting stuck in a loading user data loop. Welp, no Nightreign or Cyberpunk for me today.”

A third user further adds, “Store’s up, library’s down. The part that takes your money never misses a beat, does it?”

If Valve provides any update on the matter, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. Typically, when issues similar to this have happened in the past, they are resolved very quickly. There is no guarantee of this, though, especially if this is security-related. Further, if any more information on what has caused this issue surfaces, we will also update the story with said information.

In the meantime, whether impacted by this issue or not, every Steam user should still have access to the storefront. If so, there is a new horror game now available for free for all Steam users that is worth downloading. Similarly, there is a new RPG earning great user reviews that is also available for free.