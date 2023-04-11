Steam Game With Perfect Review Score Now Free Permanently

A Steam with a perfect Steam User review score is now free to download and free permanently. It seems every week games are being given away for free on Steam by developers and publishers, but usually, these deals are limited time offers that can be missed. This offer is not limited time; it's free to download now and forever, no strings attached. What's the game? It's Grow Big (or Go Home): Ultimate Edition, a smaller release from 2020.

On Steam, at the moment of publishing, the game has a perfect review score, in other words, 100 percent of users that have reviewed the game have reviewed it positively. This is very rare, but it's only across 12 user reviews, which dimishes the achievement a bit.

"Playing as Bruce, the world's most talented indoor gardener, you will travel to different eras and worlds in order to water, light, and tend to the most tedious plants with the high-tech magic of a watering can, a reflective mirror, and an electric fan, to name just a few tools at your disposal," reads an official blurb about the game.

The game's official blurb about continues: "Using straightforward controls taught in an intuitive way, experience the simple but challenging systems in this top-down 2d plant simulator, in all of its pixel-art glory.

So, why is the game being made free-to-play? Well, nothing is being changed about it. The developer -- Quarant Inc. -- simply thinks they've sold every copy they are going to sell, and considering it's been out since December 2020 and is a smaller release to begin with, this is probably right. To this end, the developer simply wants more to experience the game, and making it free will help achieve this.

"Anyone who would have bought our game has already done so, and while we didn't come close to making back the investment made into developing this game unfortunately, it seems from reviews and feedback that everyone who played our game enjoyed it and had a great time," says the developer. "This is what matters most to us, and we want to, years after release, give others the chance to experience what we have made with passion and dedication!"

