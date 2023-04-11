Steam Deck Now Supports Popular Xbox Games

The Steam Deck now supports some of the most popular Xbox games ever made. In the modern era, Xbox brings every one of its games to PC, but this didn't always used to be the case. And not every Xbox game on PC supports the Steam Deck. That said, multiple Xbox games just went from "unsupported" on Steam Deck to "playable." Why they haven't been "verified" yet, we don't know, but that is presumably down to Steam and Valve. Whatever the case, you can now play the Halo: The Master Chief Collection on Steam Deck, which means Halo, Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo ODST, and Halo Reach are all now playable on Steam Deck.

As 343 Industries notes, this means players on Steam Deck can now access modes that require Easy Anti-Cheat (EAC), which includes multiplayer matchmaking and Custom Game Broswer. And that's about it for now, though 343 Industries notes improvements to Steam Deck compatibility will be rolled out in the future. When in the future, is not specified.

For those unfamiliar with Halo: The Master Chief Collection, it's a compilation of the aforementioned games that is, unfortunately, missing both Halo 5 and Halo Infinite. It debuted back in 2014 and was a mess, but since then 343 Industries has ironed out all the issues.

"The Master Chief's iconic journey includes six games, built for PC and collected in a single integrated experience," reads an official elevator pitch of the product. "Whether you're a long-time fan or meeting Spartan 117 for the first time, The Master Chief Collection is the definitive Halo gaming experience."

How well these games run on Steam Deck, we don't know. They should run pretty well as none of them are very technically demanding by modern standards. If there is going to be any issues, it will likely be playing multiplayer rather than single-player.

For more coverage on the Steam Deck, for more coverage on Steam, and for more coverage on all things PC gaming -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest deals -- click here.