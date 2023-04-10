NSFW Steam Game Banned by Valve

Valve has banned an NSFW VR game from Steam, according to the developers of said game. Valve is perhaps the most libertarian of the platform holders when it comes to what it lets on its digital storefront. Steam allows a lot of games that PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo would never allow on their respective digital storefronts. That said, Valve is known to every once in a while drop the ban hammer on a game that slipped past an intitial review. The latest example of this is a little game called Succubus: Hellish Orgy VR. If you've never heard of this game, it's probably because it's very NSFW and not exactly of the highest quality.

From developer Madmind Studio -- the team best known for 2018's disturbing survival-horror game, Agony -- Succubus: Hellish Orgy VR has reportedly been yanked for features that were deemed "too disturbing and immersive" by Valve. What these features are exactly, developer Madmind Studio doesn't say, and so far neither has Valve who hasn't commented on the situation in any capacity.

Adding to this, developer Madmind Studio notes that Valve and Steam have left no room for it to make changes to the game or censor said content. This in turn suggests it will not be returning. To this end, Madmind Studio says it's going to release the game on other platforms, but it doesn't specifcy what these other platforms are.

So, what can you do in this game that is so contentious? Well, for one, you can rip fetuses from pregnant women and then eat said fetuses for points. That said, you can do this in the base version of the game, the non-VR version, which remains available on Steam. In other words, it seems the sticking point is the immersive nature of VR.

As always, we will keep you updated on any further developments, but right now it seems like if you want to play this NSFW VR game, you will need to do so on GOG or any other platform the game is put on following its removal from Steam. Meanwhile, feel free to leave a comment or letting us know what you think. Was Valve right to ban this game from Steam?