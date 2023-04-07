$40 Steam Game Now Available for Free

A Steam game that is normally $40 is now available to download for free, but only for a limited time. While Valve has yet to rival Epic Games Store's free games offer, developers and publishers routinely make their games free on Steam themselves. You don't get as notable games made free as you do with Epic Games Store, but you do get plenty. The latest comes the way of publisher Slitherine and developer Black Lab Games. That said, the offer they have extended to Steam users is only available until April 9, or, in other words, until Easter.

As for what the game is, it's 2017's Battlestar Galactica Deadlock, a sci-fi strategy game. According to Steam User Reviews, the game is pretty good, as it boasts a "Very Positive" User Review score, with 85 percent of over 2,500 user reviews rating the game positive.

"Four years of war and a steep price in human lives have not been enough to unlock a deadly stalemate," reads an official story description of the game. "The Colonials have countered all of the Cylon's offensives so far, but no decisive victory was achieved. The deadlock is suddenly broken by a surprise attack from the Cylons and the brutal annihilation of the Colonial Fleet High Command on Picon. The fate of mankind is now resting on the shoulders of Rear-Admiral Lucinda Cain. The secret, cunning plan she has conceived could turn the tide of the war forever..."

As for whether your PC can run the game, the good news is it's not technically demanding. The minimum requirements include a processor of 2.0GHz or higher, 4 GB of RAM, a 1GB NVIDIA Geforce 460/ATI Radeon HD 5770 or better, 8739 MB of availavle storage space, and a DirectX compatiaible sound card. These are just the minimum requirements though.

