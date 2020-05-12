Steam Makes New Battle Royale Game Free for Very Limited Time

✖

Steam has made another game free for a limited time, and this time it's a GTA-like battle royale game. Since the coronavirus pandemic began, storefronts have been giving away games for free right and left, especially Steam. Sometimes developers are making their games free to encourage people to stay home, whilst other times it seems developers and publishers simply want to seize the huge influx in gaming quarantine has caused. Whatever the case this time, the end result is still the same: another free game on Steam.

More specifically, Steam and developer Ben Johnson have made Geneshift: Battle Royale Turbo free, but only for a little bit. If you don't own the game already, you can currently nab it for zero dollars, however, you need to download the game before 1 p.m. ET tomorrow. After this period, the game will return to its normal price of $15.

That said, it's important to distinguish that this is a free download. It's NOT a free trial or demo. Once you download the game, it's yours to keep forever and ever as long as you keep an active Steam account.

As for the game itself, it's actually an early access joint that debuted back on May 23, 2017. Since release, the game has garnered a "Very Positive" Steam User Review rating with 81 percent positive reviews across nearly 1,200 reviews. In other words, apparently it's pretty good.

"Geneshift is a GTA 2-inspired Battle Royale with turbo-fast rounds," reads an official pitch of the game. "Loot and survive multiple intense showdowns as you level up for the grand finale. Grow stronger by unlocking 100+ tactical items such as cars, bazookas, trip-wires, and teleportation!"

