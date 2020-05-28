Get This Free Steam Game Before It Returns to Full Price Tomorrow Afternoon

✖

Steam is giving away another free PC game, but you're going to have to act fast if you want this one. As you may know, the PC digital storefront has been making games free right and left lately, or at least developers and publishers with games on Steam have been doing this. The latest freebie is a hardcore sidescroller that puts you into the shoes of a ninja who has 10 seconds to destroy an army of robots. In other words, 10 Second Ninja X is now free on Steam, but it won't be for much longer.

Starting tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. ET, the game will return to its full and normal price of $10. That said, if you download it before this, not only can you play it for free, but you get to keep it forever, no strings attached.

As for the game itself, it debuted back in 2016 via developer Four Circle Interactive and publisher Curve Digital. And according to the title's user reviews on Steam, it's pretty good. 81 percent of users have reviewed the game positively over 700 different reviews, giving the game a "Very Positive" ranking.

"10 Second Ninja X is a shockingly fast, overwhelmingly intense action meets puzzle game," reads an official pitch of the game. "In this thumb blistering sequel, the nefarious Captain Greatbeard has kidnapped you and trapped your forest friends inside of his army of robots like some kind of psychopath. Greatbeard doesn't think you're the fastest ninja who ever lived - he is WRONG. Destroy all of Greatbeard's robots in each level in ten seconds or less. Be fast enough to get the coveted three-star rating in each. Fight through 100 levels, explore Greatbeard's airship, discover secrets, climb the leaderboards and show everyone what it means to be the fastest, coolest hero ever."

In addition to PC, 10 Second Ninja X is available on PS4, Xbox One, and even PlayStation Vita. Below, you can continue to read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:

100 thumb blistering, mind-bending levels over 11 game worlds

11 “Marathon Modes” with back to back ninja madness

Player ghosts and unlockable ghost hints for the trickier levels!

Explore the magnificent Greatbeard's ship in the retro-styled hub.

Online leaderboards for every level!

Hidden minigames - with a 100% chance of Nun themed mayhem.

8 different character costumes to unlock and play

