Steam Getting Controversial and Previously Banned Game Next Week

✖

Steam is getting another controversial game, and this one was previously banned on the Google Play store. More specifically, developer Pockets of Energy has announced that its game, Pandemia: Virus Outbreak, is coming to Steam after grabbing headlines earlier this month for getting the boot from the Google Play store for "alleged references to COVID-19."

"We are very happy that Steam provides the platform for releasing the game and does not censor or ban our game for no reason like Google Play and Amazon Store did," said the developer in a statement that accompanied the announcement. "Let's keep the world of indie creators or corporations free of any censorship and pay respect for the work of others."

As you may know, Steam is no stranger to controversial games. In fact, when it comes to managing what games do and don't release on its platform, it's arguably the most open storefront. By comparison, the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, and Nintendo eShop have much more strict guidelines.

As for the game itself, it's pitched as a story-driven strategy game, and it's actually set to hit Steam on May 20, which is next week.

"Swipe cards to face the deadly virus threat in this story-driven strategy game," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "Step into the world in which you will face the decisions that world leaders make in the event of a deadly virus threat. Every decision has consequences."

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how much Pandemia: Virus Outbreak will cost upon release, but it will presumably be a budget-friendly price point. That said for more media and information on the game, be sure to check out its official Steam page.

For more coverage on all things PC gaming -- including recent news, rumors, and leaks -- be sure to take a moment and check out all of our past and all of our most recent articles pertaining to the platform by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always don't forget to leave your thoughts and hot takes in the comment section or, alternatively, in my Twitter notifications @Tyler_Fischer_. Will you be picking this one up on Steam when it releases?

H/T, Tech Raptor.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.