Steam Deal Makes Fan-Favorite Game Only $0.53

A fan-favorite game on Steam is 82% off, which in turn means it is available for just $0.53. Unfortunately, for Steam Deck users, the game in question is only listed as "Playable" on Steam Deck, as opposed to "Verified" on Steam Deck. As a result, it is unclear how well the game runs and is optimized for Steam Deck. That said, it only takes $0.53 to find out. You can't even find out if you like a candy bar for this price. For basically two quarters, you get a game that is 6 to 12 hours long, depending on your playstyle and skill level. However completionists will need need anywhere between 20 to 25 hours with the game.

As for the game, it comes the way of developer Peropero and publisher Hasuhasu. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game is Muse Dash, which is apparently quite good if you can bear its tropes. On Steam, it has accumulated almost 93,000 user reviews since its release in 2019. 90 percent of these reviews are positive, giving the game a "Very Positive" rating on Steam. That said, if you are not familiar with the game, you can read more about it below, and check out a trailer as well, which has attracted over two million views.

"Hitting while listening to music. Is that the call from another world? [Game Starts Now-!!] Lovely girls or rhythmic music? If there's a place for you to have them both... It must be the paradise of parkour & rhythm game – Muse Dash!! Huh?! Not your forte? It doesn't matter! Who says you must have a strong sense of rhythm to win? Avoid is also a valid option (?) As long as you have 100% of passion, courage, and... love for lovely girls. Rhythm and fight won't be an issue."

Of course, this deal is only available for a limited time. More specifically, it is only available until February 17. If you are reading this after February 17, 2024, don't fret, as it fairly commonly goes on sale. When it will go on sale next, we don't know, but it should happen again this year. In the meantime, for more Steam coverage -- including all of the latest Steam news, all of the latest Steam rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Steam sales and deals -- click here.