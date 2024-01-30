Fan-Favorite Game Removed From Steam With No Warning

A fan-favorite game from over a decade ago has been removed from Steam without any warning and without any communication from its publisher. It seems everyday a game is either removed from Steam, the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, or the Nintendo eShop. That said, usually when this happens there is a forewarning, and it is usually because the game's servers are being taken offline, rendering it unplayable, or because of expiring licenses. The game in question not only got no forewarning, but there are no issues of servers or licenses that would tank the game. Whatever the reason, you can no longer buy Spec Ops: The Line from Steam.

Released in 2012 by developer Yager Development and publisher 2K, the third-person shooter was unfortunately deemed a commercial failure by the latter, and has never been seen since. That said, the game is a bonafide cult-classic, and a favorite of many third-person shooter fans for, primarily, its unique campaign.

Its removal has caught many by surprise, including its director, Cory Davis, who is no longer with either company above and thus, to be fair, would not be in the loop on anything involving the game.

Makes no sense – especially because the themes portrayed in @SpecOpsTheLine are more relevant now than ever. Why has this happened @2k @Steam ? https://t.co/BnHnxzQRPp — Cory Davis (@Snak3Fist) January 30, 2024

At the moment, the most likely explanation is some type of re-release/remaster is in the works, and thus 2K wants to remove the original from digital storefronts in preparation of this. We have seen this happen in the past with multiple publishers. That said, it's only been removed from Steam, so far, so this explanation isn't quite sufficient unless this situation changes.

For what it is worth, there have been little to no rumors or leaks indicating anything is happening with Spec Ops: The Line. This doesn't mean nothing is happening, but it is worth noting. That said, if this news has piqued your interest in the game, then below you can read more about it and find a trailer for it.

"It's been six months since Dubai was wiped off the map by a cataclysmic sandstorm," reads an official story synopsis of the game. "Thousands of lives were lost, including those of American soldiers sent to evacuate the city. Today, the city lies buried under sand, the world's most opulent ruin. Now, a mysterious radio signal is picked-up from Dubai, and a Delta Recon Team is sent to infiltrate the city. Their mission is simple: Locate survivors and radio for Evac. What they find is a city in the grip of war. To save Dubai, they'll have to find the man at the heart of its madness-Col. John Konrad."