Steam Deck Users Can Soon Play Classic Star Wars Game

Steam Deck users will soon be able to play a classic Star Wars game when it releases later this month. There are some banger games coming out this month. There's Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake, Helldivers II, plus some games that came out today, such as Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Persona 3 Reloaded. If you are more of a retro games fan though, then you will have your eyes on Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster.

This news comes as a bit of surprise considering the original is on Steam, and it is only listed as "Playable" rather than "Verified" when it comes to Steam Deck. That said, the remaster, weeks before its February 28 release, has been "Verified" by Valve. This means the game will be fully functional and works with the Steam Deck's controls and display in a satisfactory way. How do we know this? Because Valve has tested it.

As for the game itself, Star Wars: Dark Forces is a first-person shooter from LucasArts that was released in 1995 for MS-DOS and Macintosh, and then for PS1 in 1996. Set in the expanded universe, before the events of the original Star Wars film (partially, at least), it debuted to a 60 on Metacritic, which isn't a good score but its a 90s Star Wars games so plenty played it and plenty fondly remember it. This remaster of it takes the original and bumps it to 4K resolution at 120 frames per second. There are some other upgrades and improvements, but all of the content is the same.

"In the first Star Wars first-person shooter video game, players assume the role of Kyle Katarn, a defector of the Galactic Empire turned mercenary for hire," reads an official blurb about the game. "Katarn joins the Rebel Alliance's covert operations division tasked with infiltrating the Galactic Empire, where he discovers the secret Dark Trooper Project. The development of this powerful new series of Imperial battle droids and power-armored stormtroopers stands to strengthen the Empire's grip on the galaxy unless Katarn and the Rebel Alliance intervene."

