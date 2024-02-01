Steam Delists Two of the Greatest Action Games Out of Nowhere

Hot off the heels of Steam removing Spec Ops: The Line for sale, two beloved action games from yesteryear have now been delisted as well. Compared to the likes of PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo, one of the biggest benefits of PC is that games from the past continue to be available on the hardware in perpetuity. On Steam, for instance, users are still able to purchase games that launched over 10 or 15 years ago with relative ease. Unfortunately, two of these classic titles have now been removed for reasons that haven't been made clear by the publisher.

Within the past day, Capcom's Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition and Devil May Cry 4 were both pulled off of Steam. By all accounts, these are two of the most popular action titles that Capcom has ever released, with Devil May Cry 3, in particular, being cited as one of the best that the genre has to offer. At the time of this writing, it's not known what has prompted this move as Capcom itself hasn't released a statement on the situation. Those who previously purchased these games will still be able to download and play them in perpetuity, but new sales for either are now no longer allowed.

Although it's strange to see both Devil May Cry 3 and Devil May Cry 4 pulled down in this manner from Steam, there is a silver lining to the situation. In the case of DMC 3, the game is still available to play as part of the Devil May Cry HD Collection, which is a bundle that features the first three entries in the saga. As for DMC4, that installment is still up for grabs on Steam in the form of Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition. Despite this, some fans are disappointed to see that Capcom has now limited the versions of each that are available as there are some graphical and visual difference between them.

Devil May Cry 3

"Dante's past is now revealed as Devil May Cry returns to its roots. Master Dante's multiple fighting styles while battling never before seen demons and new characters as you fight your way towards a brutal confrontation with Dante's mysterious twin brother, Vergil."

Devil May Cry 4

"Devil May Cry 4 immerses gamers in a gothic supernatural world, where a new protagonist clashes with a familiar hero. As the new leading man, Nero, players will unleash incredible attacks and non-stop combos using a unique new gameplay mechanic, his powerful 'Devil Bringer' arm."