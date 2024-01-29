Steam Deck Now Supports Two of Some of the Greatest Games Ever Made

Steam Deck users can now fully enjoy two of some of the greatest games ever made. Unfortunately, there are still lots of Steam games that don't support the Steam Deck. Meanwhile, many new releases come out with minimal Steam Deck support. That said, if you need something new to play on the Steam Deck, you can now enjoy 2001's best game and one of 2004's best games as well, courtesy of Konami.

Over on X, the official Metal Gear account relays word that the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 has a new update, update 1.4.1. Among other things this update adds Steam Deck support for Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. As you may know, the first Metal Gear Solid game, and the two Metal Gear games, all of which make up the rest of the collection, already supported the Steam Deck.

This update and its Steam Deck support comes as a surprise after the larger update 1.4 at the end of December did not add Steam Deck support for the pair of games, leaving fans of the series wondering when, if ever, they would get parity with the other games in the collection.

If you are somehow unfamiliar with these two games, here's what you need to know. Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty is a 2001 stealth action-adventure game. When released via the PS2, it was the fourth Metal Gear game from legendary creator Hideo Kojima, the seventh overall game in the series, and the direct sequel to 1998's Metal Gear Solid. It is widely considered one of the best games of all time, and is considered the best game in the series by many fans.

Three years later in 2004, it was followed up by Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, which actually served as a prequel to the entire Metal Gear series. Only on the PS2 when it first released, it came out to seem acclaim, however, it's not quite as beloved as its predecessor, which, as noted, is a fan-favorite.

Of course, neither game will push your Steam Deck to the max given their age, but now that they have been "Verified," you can play them without worrying about any unexpected issues or lack of optimization. This doesn't mean they will run perfectly at all times, but they've gone through the verification process at Valve.