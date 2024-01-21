Palworld Is Breaking All-Time Player Records on Steam

Palworld has only been available to play for three days but it's already shattering records on Steam. Since its launch in early access at the end of this past week, the fan-dubbed "Pokemon with Guns" experience has slowly been gaining a lot of momentum through positive word of mouth. So much so, in fact, that Palworld is now one of the most successful games in the history of Valve's Steam platform on PC.

Based on data from SteamDB, Palworld has been able to amass a staggering 1,291,967 concurrent players as of early this morning. As a result of this achievement, Palworld has become the second-highest concurrently played game in history on Steam when taking into account only paid titles. As of this moment, Palworld is boasting a higher concurrent player base than the likes of Counter-Strike 2 and DOTA 2, both of which are often the ever-present most-played titles on Steam.

"We can't believe it! Thank you so much to everyone. We really can not thank you enough," Pocketpair said on social media of this milestone. "The team is hard at work making Palworld even better as we speak!"

Essentially, Palworld's success has been downright baffling so far, even to the game's creators. Currently, Pocketpair reports that Palworld has now sold over 4 million units and is averaging 86,000 copies sold per hour. These raw sales also don't even take into account that the game is also accessible via Xbox Game Pass for those on console and PC. As a result, there are potentially multiple millions of other players that are playing Palworld thanks to Game Pass, which aren't even accounted for when viewing the concurrent player totals on Steam. Even though 2024 has just begun, there's a good chance that no other game might find this same success throughout the remainder of the year.

Are you shocked to see how popular Palworld has been so far? And have you been playing the latest survival game for yourself over the course of this weekend? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on social media at @MooreMan12.