Steam Discounts One of Gaming's Best Trilogies of All-Time

One of the best video game trilogies in history has now been drastically marked down and is available to snag on Steam. In the extensive history of video game releases, there are a number of great trilogies that often come to mind for many fans. Dark Souls, BioShock, Metroid Prime, Mass Effect, and Max Payne are just a handful of the many great series that are often invoked as having great three-part runs. And while none of these franchises are part of this sale in question, what is being discounted is something that superhero lovers should enjoy.

Available through Fanatical, the Batman Arkham trilogy is now on sale for a staggeringly low price. In total, Fanatical is giving out Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight as part of a single bundle that is only $7.79. Even though all of these games are somewhat old at this point in time, that's a deal that is hard to beat, especially if you don't happen to own this series for yourself on PC. Furthermore, the complete editions of each title are included in this package, which means that all post-launch DLC is also included.

Typically, both Arkham Asylum Game of the Year Edition and Arkham City Game of the Year Edition retail for $19.99 apiece on their own. Conversely, Arkham Knight Premium Edition normally retails for $39.99. And while all three of those games are normally available in a single package for $59.99, that's still nowhere close to being as good of a sale as this current offer is.

The only downside about this bundle is that it doesn't also contain 2013's Batman: Arkham Origins. While that game has many fans in its own right, Arkham Origins wasn't developed by Rocksteady Studios, which is the company that worked on Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Arkham Knight. As such, it has never been considered part of the core series, which surely explains why it's being left out here.

