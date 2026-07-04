Pokemon Winds and Waves Starter Evolutions Leaked

Pokémon Winds and Waves starter evolutions have leaked. The next mainline Pokémon games, and the first since Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, were revealed back on February 27 on Pokémon Day. Since then, it’s been crickets. Right now, the Pokémon games are scheduled to release in 2027, and the deeper we get into the year without a resurfacing, the more it looks like any hope for a release in the first half of 2027 goes out the window. It’s looking more and more likely that the Pokémon Winds and Waves release date is sometime in the holiday 2027 release window. Unfortunately, there still isn’t official information, but there is a new leak, and the leak involves the starters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new leak comes the way of Centro Leaks, a prominent source when it comes to Pokémon leaks. According to the new leak, Browt, the Grass starter, will eventually evolve into a Grass-Ground type. Then, there is the Fire starter, Pombon. The new leak claims Pombon will eventually evolve into a Fire-Fairy type. Lastly, the Water starter, Gecqua. The leak claims the final evolution of Gecqua will be a Water-Psychic type. And this is the extent of the leak. Unfortunately, there is no accompanying media revealing any of these designs.

What’s Going to be the Best Starter?

Of course, all of these are great combos, and how great they will be will depend on the other Pokémon in the game, and, in particular, the late game. That said, on paper, Fire-Fairy is going to be very good, especially for the late game, where Dragon types often come into play. In fact, the combo of these is going to make the Fire starter an offensive powerhouse.

That said, Water-Psychic is a very good combination as well. It’s not going to be as strong offensively as Fire-Fairy, but it’s going to be better defensively. Further, its weaknesses — Ghost, Dark, and Bug — aren’t usually very relevant in the meta, so it could be a powerhouse in competitive play.

On paper, the worst of these three typings is Grass-Ground, for the simple reason that its 4x weakness to Ice is going to make it very vulnerable, perhaps not in the actual single-player game, but in the online meta, it’s going to be hard to field.

All of that said, remember this is not official information. This is a leak, so it should be taken with a grain of salt. Game Freak and Nintendo seldom comment on leaks or rumors or anything of the unofficial and speculative variety, so we do not expect them to comment on this, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.