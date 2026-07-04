Bethesda Leak Reveals Wolfenstein 3 and More

A new Bethesda report has leaked Wolfenstein 3 and Xbox’s ambitious plans for the series. It appears that Xbox is hot on MachineGames following the moderate success of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. To this end, Xbox recently — and reportedly — made the boss of MachineGames also the boss of another Bethesda studio, Arkane. Suffice to say, it’s not surprising to hear the studio is already underway on its next project and more resources are being dumped into it.

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According to a new report, which comes the way of Windows Central, Wolfenstein 3 is MachineGames’ next game. That’s not all, though. As you may know, there is a Wolfenstein TV show in the works at Amazon from the producers of the Fallout TV show. Information on this adaptation is currently scarce, and word of its existence is not new. What is new is that the same report mentions that the plan is for the game and TV show to complement each other. How much the two will cross over remains to be seen, but it’s unclear how they could complement each other if this game is going to be the end of the current reboot trilogy and the TV show is presumably going to adapt it from the beginning. It begs the question whether this third game won’t be quite what fans expect in terms of timeline.

There is no word on how far along in development it is, but it’s presumably not very close. It took MachineGames about five years to make Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which came out in 2024. This would suggest Wolfenstein 3 will release in 2029; however, the time between the first and second Wolfenstein games was only three years. This was from a time when games were made quicker, but this timeline would suggest a 2027 release. Further, the fact that this game is leaking suggests it’s perhaps further along than a 2029 release. Perhaps the two timelines will be split, and we will see a release in 2028.

Whenever Wolfenstein 3 comes out, it will be a long time since 2017’s Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, one of 2017’s best games. And even longer since the series was rebooted with 2014’s Wolfenstein: The New Order. The last time we saw the series was in 2019, though, when a spin-off, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, was released. And the third game will have to be way better than this, because this spin-off was one of the flops of the 2010s.

All of that said, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt, because nothing here is official information, and even if it is accurate, it is subject to change that could render it inaccurate over time.

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