62 Classic Nintendo Switch Games Now Available for $0.99

Nintendo Switch classic games are now available for $0.99 on the Nintendo eShop. There are no native Nintendo Switch 2 versions of the game, but each Nintendo Switch game is playable on the Nintendo Switch 2 via the wonderful magic of backward compatibility. That said, the Nintendo eShop sale that facilitates these deals that facilitate these $0.99 price points is only available for a limited time. More specifically, the eShop sale is set to expire on July 11. After this, each retro game will revert to its normal price point.

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All of the deals in question are for old-school Capcom games via Capcom Arcade Stadium and Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium, both of which are free launchers that can be downloaded off the eShop onto your Switch or Switch 2.

62 Classic Games on Nintendo Switch for $0.99

19XX – The War Against Destiny

1941 – Counter Attack

1942

1943 Kai – Midway Kaisen

1944 – The Loop Master

A.K.A Block Block

A.K.A Knights of the Round

A.K.A Magic Sword

A.K.A The King of Dragons

A.K.A Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire

Battle Circuit

Bionic Commando

Black Tiger

Capcom Sports Club

Captain Commando

Carrier Air Wing

Commando

Cyberbots – Fullmetal Madness

Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors

Dynasty Wars

Echo Fighters

Final Fight

Forgotten Worlds

Gan Sumoku

Ghosts ‘n Goblins

Ghouls ‘n Ghosts

Giga Wing

Hissatsu Buraiken

Hyper Dyne Side Arms

Hyper Street Fighter II: The Anniversary Edition

Last Duel

Legendary Wings

Mega Man: The Power Battle

Mega Man 2: The Power Fighters

Mega Twins

Night Warriors: Darkstalkers’ Revenge

Pirate Ship Higemaru

Pnickies

Powered Gear – Strategic Variant Armor Equipment

Progear

Rally 2011 LED Storm

Saturday Night Slam Masters

Savage Bees

Section Z

Senjo no OkamiII

Street Fighter

Street Fighter Alpha 2

Street Fighter Alpha 3

Street Fighter Alpha: Warriors’ Dreams

Street Fighter II – Hyper Fighting

Street Fighter II – The World Warrior

Strider

Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Super Street Fighter II Turbo

Tatakai no Banka

The Speed Rumbler

Three Wonders

Tiger Road

Varth – Operation Thunderstorm

Vulgus

Warriors of Fate

Of course, a lot of these games hold up in 2026, as many games from this era do. However, those with nostalgia for these games — or at least this era of gaming — will no doubt extract the most value here. Those who missed out on this era can check out some of the best games from it now for only a few dollars. In fact, there are 62 games here, which means you can get 62 retro games for $62. There isn’t much better value on the Nintendo eShop than this.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.