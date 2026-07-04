62 Classic Nintendo Switch Games Now Available for $0.99

Nintendo Switch classic games are now available for $0.99 on the Nintendo eShop. There are no native Nintendo Switch 2 versions of the game, but each Nintendo Switch game is playable on the Nintendo Switch 2 via the wonderful magic of backward compatibility. That said, the Nintendo eShop sale that facilitates these deals that facilitate these $0.99 price points is only available for a limited time. More specifically, the eShop sale is set to expire on July 11. After this, each retro game will revert to its normal price point.
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All of the deals in question are for old-school Capcom games via Capcom Arcade Stadium and Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium, both of which are free launchers that can be downloaded off the eShop onto your Switch or Switch 2.
62 Classic Games on Nintendo Switch for $0.99
- 19XX – The War Against Destiny
- 1941 – Counter Attack
- 1942
- 1943 Kai – Midway Kaisen
- 1944 – The Loop Master
- A.K.A Block Block
- A.K.A Knights of the Round
- A.K.A Magic Sword
- A.K.A The King of Dragons
- A.K.A Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire
- Battle Circuit
- Bionic Commando
- Black Tiger
- Capcom Sports Club
- Captain Commando
- Carrier Air Wing
- Commando
- Cyberbots – Fullmetal Madness
- Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors
- Dynasty Wars
- Echo Fighters
- Final Fight
- Forgotten Worlds
- Gan Sumoku
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins
- Ghouls ‘n Ghosts
- Giga Wing
- Hissatsu Buraiken
- Hyper Dyne Side Arms
- Hyper Street Fighter II: The Anniversary Edition
- Last Duel
- Legendary Wings
- Mega Man: The Power Battle
- Mega Man 2: The Power Fighters
- Mega Twins
- Night Warriors: Darkstalkers’ Revenge
- Pirate Ship Higemaru
- Pnickies
- Powered Gear – Strategic Variant Armor Equipment
- Progear
- Rally 2011 LED Storm
- Saturday Night Slam Masters
- Savage Bees
- Section Z
- Senjo no OkamiII
- Street Fighter
- Street Fighter Alpha 2
- Street Fighter Alpha 3
- Street Fighter Alpha: Warriors’ Dreams
- Street Fighter II – Hyper Fighting
- Street Fighter II – The World Warrior
- Strider
- Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix
- Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo
- Super Street Fighter II Turbo
- Tatakai no Banka
- The Speed Rumbler
- Three Wonders
- Tiger Road
- Varth – Operation Thunderstorm
- Vulgus
- Warriors of Fate
Of course, a lot of these games hold up in 2026, as many games from this era do. However, those with nostalgia for these games — or at least this era of gaming — will no doubt extract the most value here. Those who missed out on this era can check out some of the best games from it now for only a few dollars. In fact, there are 62 games here, which means you can get 62 retro games for $62. There isn’t much better value on the Nintendo eShop than this.
All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.