Steam Limited Time Deal Gives You $50 Games for Just $1

A new Steam limited time deal gives you two games that normally cost a combined $50 for just $1. The 98 percent off discount comes the way of Fanatical, an online video game retailer that sells authorized game keys and because it gets these keys in bulk it can often provide said keys at dirt cheap prices. The latest killer deal from it is only available as supplies last, and right now supplies are still available.

As for the games, they come the way of Double Damage Games, with one releasing in 2015 and the other, its sequel, coming out in 2020. The former normally runs at $19.99, while the latter normally runs at $29.99. Below you can check out both games. In addition to a trailer and an official game description is information about Steam Deck compatibility and each game's Steam User Review rating.

Rebel Galaxy: "Rebel Galaxy is a swashbuckling space adventure, with action-packed combat, exploration, discovery, trade, and "negotiation" with the outlandish denizens at the edge of the known universe. As the commander of an immensely powerful star destroyer, you'll battle pirates, explore anomalies, befriend aliens, scavenge battle wreckage, mine asteroids, and discover artifacts. Choose your path as a roguish do-gooder, crafty space-trader or power-hungry privateer – or maybe a little of each! Buy larger and more powerful craft with your hard-earned credits, and outfit them with a variety of wicked weapons and defenses. Set in a galaxy of fantastic sights, and secrets to be found, Rebel Galaxy is above all a space epic of adventure, exploration, and combat. The edge of the universe is a pretty dangerous place, so watch your back."

Steam Deck Compatibility: "Playable"

"Very Positive" Rating: 85 percent of 6,737 user reviews positive

Rebel Galaxy Outlaw: "Out of cash, out of luck, out on the fringe. Juno Markev has a killer to tail, a debt to pay, and more trouble headed her way. Rebel Galaxy Outlaw takes place in a greasy, blue-collar world of outlaws, truckers, cops and thieves. Strap into a variety of spacecraft, settle a score in a filthy space-bar over a game of 8-ball, rock out to over 24 hours of music, and engage in white-knuckle dogfights. In the Dodge Sector it's hard to get by – and even harder to get even. Rebel Galaxy Outlaw is an open-world space combat adventure game, spread across the nearly 40 systems of the Dodge Sector. Play as a mercenary, a trader, a pirate, or whatever mix of the three you feel fits you best. With an engaging storyline and a full conversation system, you can follow the narrative, or ignore it and forge your own path at any time."

Steam Deck Compatibility : "Unsupported"

"Mixed" Rating: 65 percent of 688 user reviews positive

For more coverage on all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest deals -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Will you be checking out these games now that they are $0.50 a pop?