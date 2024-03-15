Steam Sale Gives You 10 Games for $5

If you're looking for some new Steam games to play on your PC or Steam Deck and have about $5 to spare, you can get 10 new games right now in a pick-10 bundle from Fanatical. The third-party seller of Steam games runs bundles like this one pretty often sometimes groups games together by themes or genres, but this "Build Your Own Spring Bundle" deal is more so just 20 different Steam games you can pick from without any real similarities between them beyond the fact that they're only $0.50 apiece if you're buying 10 of them.

The Fanatical bundle of Steam games started out with 20 different options, but one of those, Metamorphosis, sold out temporarily because it was so popular. It's thankfully been restocked now, but know that it was popular before, so you may miss out if you don't grab that one.

Like other bundles of Steam games, you save more as you buy more. Buying one game (which can be priced up to $36 by itself) costs $1, buying five costs $2.99, and buying 10 costs $4.99. With the bundle details established, here are all the Steam games that you can pick from in the Build Your Own Spring Bundle deal. Note that not all of them are 100% playable on the Steam Deck without issues, however. We've marked the Steam games below that are Steam Deck Verified, but if you're interested in one that doesn't have that tag, you may want to check the Steam game out further over on the Steam Store to see what the Steam Deck complications might be.

Trifox

Steam Deck Verified

"Trifox is a colourful and cartoonish action-adventure featuring a phenomenal fox with a multitude of talents! Choose from a trio of classes – Warrior, Mage, Engineer – or mix-and-match abilities to create a tailor-made hero! Inspired by the golden age of 3D platformers. After his home is attacked and his TV remote stolen, Trifox sets out in pursuit of the mysterious looters in an action-packed adventure. Use magic, might, and marvelous gadgets to outfox foes across four danger-filled worlds as you fight your way to a final showdown at Villain HQ!"

Metamorphosis

"Metamorphosis is a magical adventure inspired by the surreal imagination of Franz Kafka. You wake up one morning to find that you are rather inconveniently transformed into a tiny bug. If that wasn't enough, you soon witness your very close friend – Joseph K – being arrested! Is it related to your metamorphosis? To get out of this mess, you must embark on a journey through a world hiding many secrets, that only a tiny insect – such as yourself – can uncover."

Dr Livingstone, I Presume? Reversed Escape Room

Your dearest friend asks for your help in a mysterious and unexpected letter. When you step into the residence, only the silence welcomes you. You sense that something's off. Your goal is to find out what lies behind the strange message from Dr Livingstone. Investigate carefully. Look for every clue, study every object to learn the alternate version of the story of legendary explorers of Africa.

The Hong Kong Massacre

"Blast your way through the streets of Hong Kong in a fast-paced, top-down shooter. Inspired by classic action movies, The Hong Kong Massacre places you at the center of a hard-boiled revenge story, filled with brutal, cinematic shootouts and vivid underworld locations. Take on the role of a former police detective bent on exacting vengeance for his partner's murder and use of a mixture of raw firepower, slow-motion and dive/dodge mechanics to tear your way through the criminal ranks."

Flame Keeper

"Become Ignis, a special coal tasked with liberating the world of Orbis, recently overrun by forces of darkness. Luckily, it just so happens that you're trained in the art of mortal combat! Learn how to fight, upgrade your abilities, venture through increasingly hostile worlds, and restore the Eternal Flame."

Time on Frog Island

"A terrible storm ravages the seas around you, casting your mighty vessel into the perilous rocks of a nearby island. Are you awake to find your ship in pieces, shipwrecked on a strange island filled with… frogs? A spaghetti network of trades will take you all over this strange island as you seek out materials to fix your boat. You will meet a cast of friendly characters, solve head-scratching puzzles, find hidden treasures, and much more as you explore the world of Time on Frog Island."

Super Galaxy Squadron EX Turbo

Steam Deck Verified

"2438. Eleven years after the First Ceti War. The United Interstellar Federation and a secluded alien race from Tau Ceti are locked in a tense stalemate. Seventeen of the best pilots in the Federation have been recruited to single-handedly win the inevitable second war. Super Galaxy Squadron EX Turbo is an expansion/remaster/one-step-from-a-sequel to 2015's Super Galaxy Squadron, and takes the original game's frantic action and modern accessibility to vastly greater heights."

X-Morph: Defense Complete Pack

X-Morph: Defense Complete Pack includes the game and the soundtrack plus all of the available DLC extensions.

X-Morph: Defense

X-Morph: Defense – Soundtrack

X-Morph: Defense – European Assault

X-Morph: Defense – Survival of the Fittest

X-Morph: Defense – Last Bastion

What Lies in the Multiverse

"A bombastic puzzle platformer about worlds turned inside out. Shift dimensions at the push of a button, solve brain-twisting logistical riddles, and race through the wilds of the multiverse in a bleakly hilarious (and hilariously bleak) story where everything you know can turn on a dime."

Latte Stand Tycoon +

"Come, join Maya and Mia as they make a name for themselves in the town of Falling Leaves, and experience the first tale in an incredible epic story unfolding before you. It's up to them to restore an old family home and café, which they inherited from their recently deceased grandfather; in time to save it from being demolished. Unfortunately, their timing couldn't be worse, as they've moved in when the town has begun to experience chaotic weather patterns."

Mythic Ocean

"What would you do if you were friends with the gods, and your influence on them could change the universe? Mythic Ocean is an atmospheric and charming adventure where you'll befriend a pantheon of gods under the sea, help them find themselves, and make choices that shape the creation of a new world."

Big Bang West

"Tame the American Wild West! Gather essential resources to construct buildings, upgrade your town and prosper as you settle new, uncharted lands. Perfect your town by enhancing infrastructure to attract new citizens and defend them against hordes of bandits in this charming and fast paced strategy game!"

SAMUDRA

"SAMUDRA is a hand-illustrated, 2D puzzle game that follows a child's adventure across a polluted sea. Players encounter underwater creatures to uncover truths about 'surface-dweller' actions causing the polluted deep-sea world.

Don't Be Afraid

"Don't Be Afraid is an adventure horror game, that allows you to personate a boy, kidnapped by a psychopath. You have to survive, escape and find out how you were kidnapped. Exploring the gigantic, mysterious house of your torturer, you will soon reveal many secrets, hidden inside its walls…"

Zombie Driver HD Complete Edition

"Insane mix of cars, speed, explosions, blood and zombies! Fight through an epic narrative campaign or test yourself in the Slaughter and Blood Race modes. Engage huge bosses, save survivors, drive crazy vehicles such as a bulldozer, fire truck or even a tank and smash everything in your way. Take part in the Blood Race tournament – chase other cars and take them down without mercy on brutal racing tracks. Jump into the Slaughter mode and survive as long as possible on specially crafted arenas."

Zombie Driver HD Collection includes:

Zombie Driver HD

Zombie Driver HD Brutal Car Skins DLC

Zombie Driver HD Apocalypse Pack DLC

Zombie Driver HD Tropical Race Rage DLC

Zombie Driver HD Burning Garden of Slaughter DLC

Zombie Driver HD Soundtrack DLC

Just Die Already

"You are an old retired person in a near future where people aren't having any children. There isn't anyone to pay for pensions due to those ungrateful millennials who prefer playing video games instead of doing actual work. With no one to cover your living costs, you – just like all other old people in this world – have no other choice but to survive on your own."

DUSK '82: ULTIMATE EDITION

"Dusk '82 is a retro-styled puzzle/adventure prequel game based on the 2018 "cult" shooter DUSK. Solve 30 bite-sized levels inspired by puzzle classics like Chip's Challenge and Sokoban, or make and share your own levels with an easy to use editor and Steam Workshop support."

The Town of Light

"The Town of Light is a psychological adventure told in the first person. The story is set in Italy in the first half of the 20th Century in a place that really existed and has been meticulously reconstructed. Exploring and interacting with the environment you will relive the history of the main character through her confused viewpoint and on the basis of your choices, the story will develop in different ways."

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!

"Set in the radically-changed war-torn America of 2042, play through an all new story-driven campaign where you cook hundreds of foods—including many brand new to the series—across hundreds of levels in a new gameplay structure that has been completely redesigned to deliver fast-paced action, or take it easy with the all new Zen Campaign that can be toggled on or off at any time!"

Northmark: Hour of the Wolf

"Experience all the thrills of adventure in Northmark: Hour of the Wolf, a card-based RPG. Choose to become a mighty warrior, cunning mage or powerful druid as you fight for glory and survival in arena combat. Explore every corner of the kingdom from fiery deserts to deep forests and cold mountain peaks and Journey to the kingdoms of the elves and dwarves."