Brand New Steam Game Is Free for Many Users

A brand new Steam game is available for free for some users. It's the end of the year, which means not much is releasing right now. December's releases include Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC – The Indigo Disk, Disney Dreamlight Valley, and not much else. As a result, you may not have much to play right now. If this is the case and you're on Steam, then this new free release may interest you.

This week New Blood Interactive released DUSK HD for free. The only catch is that you can only play the game if you own the base game, DUSK, which normally costs $19.99, but is on sale for $6.79. As the name suggests, this new release is a "full visual remaster of the base game." And it supports the Steam Deck.

For those unfamiliar with the base game, Dusk was released back in 2018 to quite the positive reception. On Steam, the game has amassed nearly 18,000 user reviews, 97 percent of which are positive, giving the game an "Overwhelmingly Positive" rating, the highest rating you can earn on Steam, and quite rare at that. Bolstering this, the game has an impressive 88 on Metacritic.

"DUSK reintroduces you to a world where butchery and bloodshed must be mastered... if you're to survive 'til dawn," reads an official blurb about the game. "Inspired by Doom, Quake, Blood, Heretic, Hexen, Half-Life, Redneck Rampage and all your '90s favorites, while featuring a soundtrack by metal music mastermind Andrew Hulshult."

The game's official description continues: "In three distinct campaign episodes hand-crafted from straight outta the '90s, players will battle through an onslaught of mystical backwater cultists, possessed militants and even darker forces and attempt to discover just what lurks beneath the Earth. Featuring a vast arsenal of badass weaponry including sickles, swords, crossbows, rifles, dual-wielded and double barreled shotguns and incredibly necessary grenade and rocket launchers, DUSK brings unapologetic retro action from start to finish. In addition to the main campaign, DUSK features an Endless Survival Mode, putting you front and center against wave after wave of merciless enemies. And for those looking for an extra challenge, DUSK also offers the chance to go head to head online to battle your friends in DUSKWorld arena multiplayer, where darkness hosts the worst of humanity in surprising new ways..."

For more Steam coverage -- including all of the latest Steam news, all of the latest Steam rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Steam deals -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think.