Steam Machine Price and Release Date Finally Revealed by Valve

After months of anticipation, Valve has finally revealed the price of its upcoming Steam Machine platform. In a new update on the official Steam website today, the Steam Machine was confirmed to be releasing in two variants. The first comes with 512GB of internal storage and will retail for $1,049. The second Steam Machine then boasts 2TB of storage, and as expected, is considerably more expensive at a price of $1,349.

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Although these prices for the Steam Machine are quite high, they don’t come as a surprise whatsoever. Valve has made it clear in recent months that it has had to reconsider its original pricing structure for the Steam Machine in the wake of component prices skyrocketing throughout 2026. As a result, the Steam Machine is now selling for over $1000 at a minimum, whereas before, Valve clearly planned to come in much lower for its sale price.

For those still interested in buying a Steam Machine despite its lofty price, Valve has made sign-ups available starting today. When visiting the official Steam Machine store page, users can sign-up for the opportunity to buy the version of the hardware of their choice. Once these sign-ups conclude on June 25th at 10am PT, Valve will then begin randomly selecting users who can then proceed to buy the Steam Machine. Because this process is randomized, it won’t require those looking to pick up the Steam Machine to have to fight off others in an online queue to get their hands on the product.

When it comes to its release, Valve has said that it will begin shipping its initial wave of Steam Machine units one week from today on June 29th. It’s not known how many units in total Valve has on hand to sell to customers, but it says it will continue working its way through the reservation queue until it sells out.

Despite taking such a long time to receive this pricing and release info, Valve did hold true to its previous launch window for the Steam Machine. Earlier this year, Valve said that it was still planning to release the device in the first half of 2026. While it nearly missed this window, the Steam Machine is still arriving just before the start of July, which would have technically resulted in another delay.

For now, it remains to be seen how well the Steam Machine will sell. With its price coming in higher than many might have anticipated, it could prompt some of the excitement around the hardware to be diminished. Still, Valve will likely still sell out of its initial stock, even if the Steam Machine’s long-term viability remains in question.

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