GTA 6 Price Leak May Not Be Accurate, Warns Insider

A reputable video game insider has warned that recent price leaks tied to Grand Theft Auto 6 may not be accurate after all. In just a few short days on June 25th, pre-orders for GTA 6 are slated to go live. At this time, we’ll finally learn about how much the long-awaited sequel will actually cost, which has been a major point of conversation around the game for years. And while a recent leak seemed to have spilled the beans when it comes to the price of GTA 6, it sounds like this leak isn’t as legitimate as originally thought.

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According to billbil_kun, who is a well-regarded insider when it comes to retail leaks, the prices for GTA 6 that have recently been spotted online aren’t legitimate. Instead, these values are said to be merely placeholders that retailers have assigned at their own discretion. The actual price of the game has yet to be announced by Rockstar Games, and it won’t be divulged until Thursday.

While these placeholder prices for Grand Theft Auto 6 don’t seem to be real, there’s always the chance that they could end up being accurate. Based on the leaks, GTA 6 seems poised to retail for $79.99 for its standard edition in the United States. This cost isn’t a stretch whatsoever, as a handful of other games have started to sell at this price over the past year.

Given the hype that surrounds Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar would surely still sell tens of millions of copies of the game right away even if it did retail for $80. That being said, Rockstar might be looking to bring in more players for GTA 6 as soon as possible as a way of creating a massive player base for GTA Online. This multiplayer component of GTA 6 is going to be the thing that keeps many coming back to the game for years on end, and will surely be filled with in-game purchases that will allow Rockstar to net further money from the title outside of its initial sale. As a result, Rockstar could ultimately sell GTA 6 for $70 as a way of trying to grow its audience even more rapidly.

Regardless of what the truth is, we won’t have to wait much longer to find out. Pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto 6 will be available for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S later this week across digital and retail storefronts. As for the game itself, it’s still slated to arrive near the end of the year on November 19th.

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