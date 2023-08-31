Steam's Top-Selling Game Isn't Even Out Yet

The top-selling game on Valve's Steam marketplace for PC isn't even available to play just yet. On a constant basis, Valve happens to track the highest-earning games on Steam, which is information that it makes public to users on its "Top Sellers" chart. Most of the time, the Top Sellers chart is either filled with ever-popular free-to-play games or the latest AAA release. As of this week, though, pre-orders for a game that isn't yet out have been outpacing games that are readily playable.

Perhaps as expected, Bethesda's long-awaited RPG, Starfield, is already dominating on Steam and has been sitting at the number one spot of the Top Sellers chart for multiple days. This is impressive for a variety of reasons, but it also shows that Bethesda's release strategy for Starfield seems to be paying huge dividens. In a general sense, Starfield won't formally arrive until next week on September 5. For those that opt to pick up the Digital Premium Edition, though, which retails for $99.99, the game will unlock five days early beginning tomorrow, September 1. Clearly, based on the Steam data that is viewable on the Top Sellers chart, many are opting to spring for this higher-priced edition of the title.

One reason why this is a pretty big deal for Bethesda is because it shows that a vast number of Steam users are willing to purchase Starfield outright. Given that the RPG will be available on day one for Xbox Game Pass across console and PC, some have speculated that Starfield's sales would suffer as a result. Obviously, we don't yet fully know how Game Pass might impact Starfield's sales in comparison to past Bethesda releases, but for now, it seems as though the spacefaring RPG is going to be nothing short of a massive hit.

To learn more about Starfield, you can find the game's official description below. Additionally, our own review of Starfield is currently live and can be read right here.

"Starfield is the first new universe in over 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. In this next generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity's greatest mystery.

In the year 2330, humanity has ventured beyond our solar system, settling new planets, and living as a spacefaring people. You will join Constellation – the last group of space explorers seeking rare artifacts throughout the galaxy – and navigate the vast expanse of space in Bethesda Game Studios' biggest and most ambitious game."