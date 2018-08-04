‘Steven Universe: Save the Light’ and ‘OK K.O Let’s Play Heroes’ Retail Bundle Revealed

Steven Universe fans can rejoice because Cartoon Network and Outright Games have just announced a unique bundle that will releasing this October that blends the best of both worlds. Both Steven Universe: Save the Light and OK K.O! Let’s Play will be making its way over onto the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch for a dual experience worth scooping up.

The physical version bundle will be landing on October 30th globally and will retail for $39.99! It’s also the perfect adventure for the Nintendo Switch to take the magic with you wherever you go.

If you’re unfamiliar with either title, Steven Universe: Save the Light is the sequel to the mobile RPG experience Attack the Light. This game will introduce both new and familiar characters as the player much traverse Beach City to stop a mysterious Gem with a nefarious purpose. Players can build up their team, level them up to their unique standards, and take on the latest threat with Fusions and battles you won’t forget.

OK K.O! Let’s Play hails from Capybara Games and is a completely random story that is both hilarious and easy to get lost in. The story centers around Lord Boxman as he resets every hero’s card level in Lakewood Plazo Turbo. This baddie needs to be taken down and it’s up the player to assemble a team for the job. Take on his robot army and save the worth with the comedic RPG experience that will put fans in some of the weirdest situations in gaming. It’s a title to remember and a perfect one to add to the library in between playing Steven Universe.

The unique bundle set will be dropping on October 30th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch! Will you be scooping up your copy to fight this mysterious gem and take down Lord Boxman? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below.

