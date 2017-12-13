Stranger Things VR Experience Available Now On PlayStation VR

If you’re a fan of Stranger Things, and you’ve been looking for something to do since wrapping up the second season on a binge run, Netflix has something you can check out on PlayStation VR right now.

The company has released the Netflix Stranger Things VR Experience for the headset, and you can download it here for free right now. It’s not really a full blown game experience, as it’s more of a virtual visit to locales from the show. Still, at least it’s free.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You’ll be able to visit a number of things within the Byers’ house, including Christmas lights and alphabet scrawlings, in case you ever wanted to visit the place.

Now, if you don’t have a PlayStation VR, you’re not out of luck. There’s also a version that works with either the Google Cardboard or Samsung Gear VR headset, which you can play below. Again, it’s a bit on the limited side, but very cool if you’re a fan of the show.

Stranger Things‘ two seasons are available now on Netflix.