Street Fighter 5 Releases New Rose Gameplay Trailer

Rose will release on April 19th as the latest DLC fighter in Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, and Capcom has released an all-new gameplay trailer to build hype. The character is the second fighter from Season 5, following the release of Dan back in February. Rose first appeared in 1995's Street Fighter Alpha, and has appeared in several series entries since. This version of the character will boast a number of moves that longtime fans should be familiar with, and those are on full display in the new trailer, which can be found at the top of this page.

Earlier this month, Capcom revealed some of the moves fans can expect to see from Rose, including her V-Skill I, Soul Fortune. That move allows players to use multiple tarot cards to provide buffs for Rose, or debuffs for her opponent. The effects of those cards can be seen in the trailer around the 56 second mark. There's also Soul Satellite, which can be seen at the 1:08 mark, Soul Dimension (1:35), and Soul Illusion (1:44). Readers can find more information about each of these moves in our previous write-up, right here.

For those unfamiliar with the character, Rose is referred to as a "soul powered savant." Clearly, the character's moveset takes full advantage of her history as a fortune teller! In the games, Rose has established a longstanding hatred for Bison, nearly killing the villain on multiple occasions throughout the Street Fighter narrative. From what Capcom has showcased thus far, Rose looks like a very interesting new addition to the game, and one that should make longtime players very happy.

Following Rose's release, Street Fighter V fans can look forward to more DLC fighters as part of Season 5. Thus far, Oro and Rival Schools character Akira Kazama have both been announced, but there remains a fifth fighter that has yet to be revealed. Fighters can be purchased through the Character Pass ($24.99), Premium Pass ($39.99), or players can purchase each one individually.

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition is available now on PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam.

Are you looking forward to playing as Rose? What do you think of the new trailer? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!