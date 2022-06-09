Street Fighter 6 Fans Have a Lot to Say About Guile's Hair
Street Fighter 6 made its appearance at the opening day of Summer Game Fest, and with it came the reveal of some new Guile gameplay. This is our first official confirmation of Guile's return to the new Street Fighter game (even though everyone expected him to come back anyway), and though his moves were welcome sights, it was his hair that stole the show. He's got his usual blonde, tall hairdo that looks better than before since it's the most modern one yet, but he's also got some new facial hair just like other fighters such as Ryu are sporting.
The tease for Street Fighter 6 prior to the Summer Game Fest reveal did tease a character reveal, though seeing how people had already seen the leaked roster that named several returning characters, expectations were likely geared towards this being a showcase of a brand new character as opposed to a returning one. Still, a confirmation is a reveal regardless, and Guile's new look certainly constitutes as a reveal that's gotten people talking.
You can check out the gameplay from Guile below after it was revealed during the even as well as some of the latest commentary on Guile's new appearance.
Not Sure About the Hair
Guile looks like he's always looked, which is cool. Just don't know about that facial hair. Ryu looks good with it, but it ain't really working for Guile. https://t.co/jCygQ57PyS— Chad Landon Smith (@aMainCharacter) June 9, 2022
Man's Huge
guile?!
dude... you look HUGE
also the facial hair https://t.co/AYleBZagvl— 本物 | Mr. Blitzkampf & The Big Jumpers (@EnginoJuushichi) June 9, 2022
Bigger, but Flatter
His hair is somehow getting bigger, but also flatter#Guile in #StreetFighterVI pic.twitter.com/JUy7gUqIUx— Ashes2Ashes (@The_Ashes2Ashes) June 9, 2022
Just Wild
guile actually being able to comb his hair is wild https://t.co/QaZm01XUlz— Jamestrombone (@jamestrombonee) June 9, 2022
The Technology Is Here
First time in the history of Street Fighter that a hair of Guile is being combed~ The technology finally caught up! https://t.co/FySuSTXc8A— Quasimodox (@Quasimodox) June 9, 2022
Not Far Off
Guile’s hair really said pic.twitter.com/7mBj7Z7DnA— therealDonkeyKong (@KonkyDong18) June 9, 2022
Hair on Point
Gotta make sure the hair is on point! #Guile #StreetFighterVI pic.twitter.com/RTOU5b8940— Ookami Games (@Ookami_Gaming1) June 9, 2022
The New Look
SONIC BOOM! Guile returns in #StreetFighter6 when it lands in 2023.
☑️ Nifty Comb
☑️ New Jumpsuit
☑️ Flash Kicks Galore
He went home to become a family man, but now a new mission awaits.
✈️ https://t.co/TeNl2pTAbd pic.twitter.com/IWi8FXzd1R— Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) June 9, 2022