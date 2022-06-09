Street Fighter 6 Fans Have a Lot to Say About Guile's Hair

Street Fighter 6 made its appearance at the opening day of Summer Game Fest, and with it came the reveal of some new Guile gameplay. This is our first official confirmation of Guile's return to the new Street Fighter game (even though everyone expected him to come back anyway), and though his moves were welcome sights, it was his hair that stole the show. He's got his usual blonde, tall hairdo that looks better than before since it's the most modern one yet, but he's also got some new facial hair just like other fighters such as Ryu are sporting.

The tease for Street Fighter 6 prior to the Summer Game Fest reveal did tease a character reveal, though seeing how people had already seen the leaked roster that named several returning characters, expectations were likely geared towards this being a showcase of a brand new character as opposed to a returning one. Still, a confirmation is a reveal regardless, and Guile's new look certainly constitutes as a reveal that's gotten people talking.

You can check out the gameplay from Guile below after it was revealed during the even as well as some of the latest commentary on Guile's new appearance.