Street Fighter 6 Fighter Coin Promotion Coming to Chipotle

Street Fighter 6 is set to release on June 2nd, and that same day, players can obtain 250 Fighter Coins through a new promotion with Chipotle. Players can get the coins by making a purchase through Chipotle's app or website and using the code HDKN236 at checkout. Players that do so will receive a code that can then be redeemed in-game for the Fighter Coins! The codes must be redeemed by October 31st. Unfortunately for PC gamers, the codes will only be redeemable in the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game.

For those unfamiliar with Fighter Coins, it's an in-game currency that can be used to unlock "Characters, Character Outfits, Character Alternative Colors, Stages, Stamps, Avatar Emotes and Avatar Gear." In addition to the code obtained through making a purchase, Chipotle Rewards members will also be able to obtain an additional 250 Fighter Coins by redeeming 250 points in the Chipotle Rewards Exchange. Given how important Fighter Coins will be in the game, an extra 500 could prove pretty helpful!

The promotion will extend beyond the Fighter Coins, as Chipotle has partnered with Twitch to offer free chips and guac to Chipotle Rewards members that watch an hour of the game's streams starting on June 2nd at 9 a.m. PT. While only 20,000 of the Fighter Coin codes will be made available, 500,000 free chips and guac offers will be given out. Last but not least, The Chipotle Challenger Series will return this year, with Street Fighter 6 taking the spotlight. There will be multiple prizes, including a trip to EVO, which is sponsored by Chipotle. In a press release, Chipotle's chief marketing officer Chris Brandt talked up the company's partnerships with the fighting game community.

"Our FGC partnerships closely align Chipotle to a passionate and competitive community of gamers who are looking for convenient, delicious, and healthy options while playing titles like Street Fighter 6," said Brandt. "We're thrilled to be able to enhance gameplay and unlock fun experiences for gamers."

Readers can learn more about the promotion at Chipotle's official website right here.

