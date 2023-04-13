Street Fighter 6 Reveals New Music Tracks

When Street Fighter 6 releases on June 2nd, players can look forward to a whole bunch of new content, including some music tracks that didn't appear in previous games. Over the last few days, Capcom has released two tracks that will appear in the game via the official Street Fighter Twitter account. One of these tracks is a new piece that will serve as Zangief's theme, while the other will be the theme for Lily. Both of these tracks seem like they fit in well with what we've seen from the series in the past, while still offering something fresh!

The new track for Lily can be found in the Tweet embedded below. The theme for Zangief can be found right here.

Spirit of the wind. Let yourself become one with it. 🌬️



Lily's Theme from #StreetFighter6 evokes the cheerful feeling of strolling around the Thunderfoot Settlement. pic.twitter.com/yeXYwFij8P — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) April 11, 2023

Lily is one of the new additions to Street Fighter 6's roster. While the character has not appeared in a previous game, she does have a close connection to an older fighter from the series. Lily is a descendant of the Thunderfoot tribe, which is the same one that Street Fighter II's T. Hawk belongs to. T. Hawk is not one of the playable characters in Street Fighter 6, but Lily does have several moves inspired by the fighter. Players can also look forward to hearing the above track in Lily's stage, which is the Thunderfoot Settlement.

It's possible we could hear even more new tracks from the game next week during the Street Fighter 6 showcase. The event will take place on April 20th, and will be streamed on Street Fighter's Twitch and YouTube channels. The event will be hosted by Lil Wayne, and is being touted by Capcom as "an extended final look" at the game ahead of launch. The event will be 30 minutes long, which is a pretty solid amount of time! Capcom is promising big news and announcements during the stream, and readers can learn more about it right here.

Are you looking forward to the next entry in the Street Fighter franchise? What do you think of these new music tracks? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!