Street Fighter 6 Fans Demand "Garbage" Feature Be Removed

Street Fighter 6 is one of this year's biggest releases, attracting millions of players since its release last month. Whether the game and Capcom will be able to sustain a robust playerbase over time, remains to be seen, but it sounds like some players are ready to call it quits if Capcom doesn't remove a "garbage" feature from the game, aka regional matchmaking.

If you live in a densely populated area, this method of matchmaking isn't an issue. However, if you live in a very rural area then it can quickly become a problem as it means you will spend your time fighting the same people over and over again. To this end, a Reddit post complaining about the feature and demanding its removal has been making the rounds on the Street Fighter 6 Reddit page this week.

"So any news on Capcom fixing regional match making? I love this game but I'm in Canada and at diamond I've been fighting the same like ten people on repeat, it is garbage and needs to go," reads the Reddit post. "Honestly felt like the same five people, it wouldn't be so bad but two of them played Jamie and two of them played Blanka, I was in a loop of Blanka and Jamie matches for like an hour. This is trash, how do we get Capcom to fix this?"

"Same here I live in Iceland and it takes me up to 10-plus minutes to find matches and its usually the same people," adds a comment to the post. "Don't have the same issue with other games, wish they would have fixed it by now."

So far, Capcom hasn't said a peep about making changes involving regional matchmaking. It's possible, negative attention like this could change, but it hasn't yet. And right now, there's no reason to expect this to change.

Street Fighter 6 is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X at the price point of $59.99. Right now, there's no word of the game coming to any subscription services such as PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass.

"Everything feels carefully considered for those jumping into Street Fighter 6 as their first game in the series. But at the same time, there's clearly a ton to dig into for those who want to keep playing on deeper and more dedicated levels," reads a snippet of our official review of the game. "Street Fighter 6 is just pure fun, and every punch hits hard, every kick feels great, and it's just so cool to look at. It's the most fun I've had with Street Fighter in years, and the great, hard hitting start to a powerful new era for the franchise."