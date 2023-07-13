Street Fighter 6 Costume Leaves Players Scared

Street Fighter 6 players have been left terrified after coming across one particular costume. As you may know, each character in Street Fighter 6 has different costumes players can rock to give said character some variety. To this end, some of the costumes make some characters look completely different. For example, Dee Jay's classic costume transforms the look of the Street Fighter 6 version of the character. So much so that one player through when they encountered another player using the costume, they thought they were scared because they thought they hacked a new character into the game.

The post shot straight towards the top of the Street Fighter Reddit page, and in the comments some have echoed a similar sentiment. Not only have others never seen the costume, but many agree it makes the character look like an entirely different character.

"I've never seen this Dee Jay costume in over 400 games. It legit scared me when it popped up I thought someone hacked a new character into the game," reads the Reddit post which can be read below.

"Dee Jay's OG outfit has not aged well at all in my opinion," reads one of the comments. "I'm sure his hairstyle was popular in the 90s but modern day it looks kinda goofy not gonna lie. Out of all the OG characters I definitely think Dee Jay benefited the most from his redesign, he has so much more drip now."

"Everything feels carefully considered for those jumping into Street Fighter 6 as their first game in the series. But at the same time, there's clearly a ton to dig into for those who want to keep playing on deeper and more dedicated levels," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "Street Fighter 6 is just pure fun, and every punch hits hard, every kick feels great, and it's just so cool to look at. It's the most fun I've had with Street Fighter in years, and the great, hard hitting start to a powerful new era for the franchise."