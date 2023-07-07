Street Fighter 6 Discovery Reveals Popular Character Has Major Disadvantage

A new Street Fighter 6 discovery has surfaced online, revealing a major disadvantage players are facing playing one fairly popular character. A few weeks ago, we relayed Street Fighter 6 data that revealed characters you should and shouldn't use. According to this data, Zangief is the seventh most-played character in the game, which puts him in the top half of popularity. If you're one of these players using Zangief, you may want to find a new character to main.

It's unclear if this is the product of intentional design or just a bug, but Zangief for some inexplicable reasons recovers from Burnout slower than every other character. As Twitter user Gelatin notes, all characters in the game regenerate 50 Drive per frame during Burnout, with one exception, Zangief, who only regenerates 40 Drive during the same period. In other words, Burnout lasts 25 percent longer for the character. This may not seem like a huge deal, but at the competitive level the difference between defeat and victory comes down to the finest of margins, so this is bad news for those who have been dumping hours into Zangief.

Zangief Bug(?):

For some reason, Zangief recovers from Burnout slower than every other character.



All characters regenerate 50 Drive per frame during Burnout except for Zangief, who regenerates 40 Drive. This makes Burnout last up to 25% longer for Zangief.#SF6 #SF6_Zangief pic.twitter.com/TrdKnu3RsL — Gelatin (@GelatinLab) July 6, 2023

At the moment of publishing, Capcom, nor any individual working on the game, has commented on this discovery and the discussion it has created. It's possible this is a bug, but right now we have no confirmation of this, which means we have no clue if this is going to change.

