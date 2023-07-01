Street Fighter 6 Discovery Reveals Cammy Is Even Better Than We Thought

The other week, Street Fighter 6 data revealed the characters SF6 players are using the most and using the least. To this end, it was revealed Cammy was the third most-used character. Of course, some of this can be chalked up to the fact she's one of the more popular characters in the series, but she's also one of the most effective characters in the current meta as well. In fact, since that data came out, it seems even more people are using Cammy.

A recently discovered detail about the character has seemingly revealed that Cammy is even better than we thought, though the difference is minor. Nonetheless, it's a detaill most players seem to have missed. The detail in question aas been shared over on the Street Fighter Reddit page, and is accompanied by a video of a very sick reset. Even if you know about the detail already, the video is worth watching for the reset alone.

If you don't know about the detail, it involves Cammy's level two super, which features a small kick at the end that deals an equally small bit of damage. Unless you're really paying attention, or watching back a video of a sick reset, you could very well never notice the detail.

"You can literally see Cammy move up the tier list in real time with every clip of her posted in the past couple of weeks. She's low damage until you realize how well she uses the system mechanics to bully people," reads one comment.

Street Fighter 6 is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the popular new fighting game, click here.

"Everything feels carefully considered for those jumping into Street Fighter 6 as their first game in the series. But at the same time, there's clearly a ton to dig into for those who want to keep playing on deeper and more dedicated levels," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "Street Fighter 6 is just pure fun, and every punch hits hard, every kick feels great, and it's just so cool to look at. It's the most fun I've had with Street Fighter in years, and the great, hard hitting start to a powerful new era for the franchise."