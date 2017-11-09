Street Fighter’s Guile Is Selling Hair Gel In Japan, Because Duh, Of Course
Guile's hair is one of gaming's great mysterious. I mean, why does it look like that? And how does the Street Fighter stalwart get it to stay like that as he's dodging Hadokens and dealing out somersault kicks? Well, it turns out the answer is actually fairly predictable – Guile just uses a lot of gel.
In fact, Guile is now officially a hair gel spokesman in Japan. Capcom and Guile have teamed up with major Japanese cosmetics company Yanagiya to promote J-Gel, the hair product strong enough for street fighting! Of course, Guile uses the ULTRA HARD variety of J-Gel, but if you want to look like a normal human being, you can try out the mere Super Hard or Super Wet and Hard. Ahem.
Best of all, the J-Gel website includes an interview with Guile about the glories of the hair product. Yes, you definitely want to scroll down for some highlights…
Of course, Guile's introduction to J-Gel needs to have an official backstory:
"It was special day when I first heard about 'J' for the first time. Suddenly my brother-in-law, Ken, came to me. I was just on vacation and the hair was not that fine. Rather, it was hard to get the usual look with the humidity. Ken let me know that in Japan, there is a product called Ultra Hard J-Gel."
Guile is also pretty intense about his hair. Like, really intense:
"If the hairstyle is disturbed, I am conscious of correcting immediately. The disturbed hairstyle leads to disorder of the heart. It's not cool."
Thankfully, he's found a new dependable tag team partner in J-Gel:
"J-Gel Ultra Hard is my partner from now on. One of my skills is the somersault kick. Even doing it several times, the hairstyle was stable. Hair style is also my own heart itself."
Guys, I think I'm genuinely inspired – by hair gel. Guile's latest starting role is in Street Fighter V, which is available on PC and PS4 right now.
[via Kotaku]