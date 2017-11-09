Street Fighter’s Guile Is Selling Hair Gel In Japan, Because Duh, Of Course

(Photo: Yanagiya/Capcom)

Guile's hair is one of gaming's great mysterious. I mean, why does it look like that? And how does the Street Fighter stalwart get it to stay like that as he's dodging Hadokens and dealing out somersault kicks? Well, it turns out the answer is actually fairly predictable – Guile just uses a lot of gel.

In fact, Guile is now officially a hair gel spokesman in Japan. Capcom and Guile have teamed up with major Japanese cosmetics company Yanagiya to promote J-Gel, the hair product strong enough for street fighting! Of course, Guile uses the ULTRA HARD variety of J-Gel, but if you want to look like a normal human being, you can try out the mere Super Hard or Super Wet and Hard. Ahem.

Best of all, the J-Gel website includes an interview with Guile about the glories of the hair product. Yes, you definitely want to scroll down for some highlights…