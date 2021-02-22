Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition Season 5 Is Now Live, Check Out the Updates

✖

Over five years after originally launching, Capcom has today kicked off Season 5 of Street Fighter V: Champion Edition which brings a litany of new changes to the long-running fighting game. While the start of this season brings with it an all-new fighter in Dan Hibiki, a number of other adjustments have also come about.

Speaking to Dan specifically, the latest character in Street Fighter V: Champion Edition is one of the main additions that won’t be free for all players with the start of Season 5. Dan, who is most well-known from the Street Fighter Alpha series, can either be purchased separately for $5.99 or can be picked up alongside either of the Season 5 passes that Capcom has made available.

Dan Hibiki, the Master of Saikyo style, is ready for action in #StreetFighterV. Taunt your way to a flashy victory! 💪 pic.twitter.com/IiUT4ocjIh — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) February 22, 2021

While Dan might set you back a few bucks, there are some free additions here with Season 5 of Street Fighter V. Perhaps the most notable is the game’s new V-Shift mechanic which is primarily meant to be used in a defensive manner. V-Shifting helps players launch themselves backward making their character fully invincible for a brief moment in time. It’s a mechanic that will surely change the competitive scene quite a bit. In addition, a new stage called The Grid Alternative has also been added to SFV as of today for all players.

Moving ahead, Street Fighter V: Champion Edition still has a lot more planned for Season 5. Four new characters are currently planned to release within this season and include Rose, Oro, and Akira. The fifth and final fighter of this season has yet to be revealed as of this writing. Additionally, 26 new costumes and two new stages will also roll out over the coming months.

If you’re looking to get in on all the latest action with Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, you can play the game now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. Conversely, if you’d like to see everything that you can acquire in the game’s two new Season 5 passes, you can check out the list below.