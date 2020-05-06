Streets of Rage 4: How To Activate and Find All Retro Level Locations

✖

Streets of Rage 4 features some delightful fan service for those who loved the classic games in the franchise, and one of the coolest examples of this comes in the form of hidden retro levels that can be found throughout the story mode. Developers Lizardcube and Guard Crush Games are clearly fans of the franchise, as you'll notice when you see arcade units in certain levels that have the Bare Knuckle logo on the side of them, which was the title of the game internationally. If you spot one of these, you can destroy it for some healthy or money, but don't punch it just yet, because there's one more step to ultimately take a trip to a sweet old school level.

Typically there are some police officers in these areas that come equipped with a taser. Defeat them and keep the taser handy after you're done clearing the area because you'll need it. If you don't find an enemy with one, make sure to search around the area for destructible objects because there might be one in there.

Once you find a taser you then use it on the arcade machine, and at that point, you'll end up in a classic Streets of Rage level and boss fight. Now, you'll need to be on your toes once you begin because if you die you will be jettisoned back to the regular world and won't get the gold star reward, which nets you an extra star move to use during the level.

Here's a guide to each of the four retro boss fights.

Stage 2: Police Precinct

Early on you'll find yourself in a police percent filled with jail cells with enemies in them, but you'll want to keep an eye on one of the cops in the room, who has the taser you need. There's only one guy here with that taser too, so you'll likely want to get rid of everyone else and save him for last. Once you get it all cleared you'll find the cabinet in a small room towards the top of the screen, and once you head in you'll find yourself at the fairgrounds from Streets of Rage 2 to face down Jack, and can get a Gold Star for their hard work.

Stage 4: Old Pier

This one is one of the harder ones to miss, as towards the end of the level you'll see the big neon Arcade sign behind you. Thing is the entrance is actually a little further down, making you walk behind the wall and then behind the window to access the actual machine. The good news is there are several cops in this area, so finding a taser should be fairly easy. Once you activate the machine, you'll find yourself transported to Streets of Rage 2 once more to take on Zamza, and if you beat him you will again unlock another Gold Star.

Stage 5: Underground

This one is easy to miss not because of being hidden, but because it is easy to accidentally destroy it. The arcade machine sits against the wall but is in between you and several enemies that either have things to throw or just charge right at you. The ensuing chaos can mean a few punches hit the machine and destroy your chance to access the level, but if you can avoid it (just keep your fighting towards the bottom of the screen) you'll find a taser to activate it. Once you do you are sent to Streets of Rage 2's fight against Abadede, a fight that should give WWE fans even more of a smile.

Stage 8: Art Gallery

This arcade machine is easy to find, as it is just standing idly by in storage. The taser, however, is harder to find, but just look for a small glimmer towards the bottom of the screen for it. Once you activate it you are sent to one of Streets of Rage 2's biggest battles, the fight against Mr. X and Shiva. You'll have a horde of other enemies jumping into the fray as you try and defeat them, but we know you can do it.

You can find the official description for Streets of Rage 4 below.

"Publisher Dotemu (Wonder Boy, Windjammers 1/2) and developers Lizardcube (Wonder Boy) and Guard Crush Games (Streets of Fury EX) today revealed Streets of Rage 4, an all-new continuation of SEGA’s iconic arcade brawler series known for its radical fights, jammin’ ‘90s beats and dashing sparring gloves and bandanas.

