Streets of Rage 4: How To Unlock All 12 Fighters

Streets of Rage 4 is the kind of sequel fans of the franchise have been waiting for, and for longtime fans of the franchise, there's plenty of fan service to be found in the game. The biggest way this presents itself is in unlockable classic fighters from the past games, and the best part is that they are brought in all their previous pixel glory. Seeing old-school Axel, Skate, or Eddie fighting next to Cherry or Floyd is admittedly pretty cool, but you're going to have to work a bit to unlock all 12 fighters in the game, and we're heard to break down how to unlock all of them and add them to your roster.

After every level you play your total point score will go up depending on a variety of factors, including the time it took you to beat the level, your ending health, combos you accrued, etc, and as this goes up certain point values will unlock new fighters. The first new character is actually Adam from the original games, but he's given a modern makeover like Axel, as you unlock him as part of the story in Chapter 4.

After that though you're going to have to hit some bigger point values, as the original version of Axel unlocks once you hit 200,000 points. There's not really a regular interval, but you can find all of the point totals needed to unlock below.

Axel: Streets of Rage 1 - Reach 200,000 Points

Adam: Streets of Rage 1 - Reach 250,000 Points

Blaze: Streets of Rage 1 - Reach 310,000 Points

Axel: Streets of Rage 2 - Reach 390,000 Points

Blaze: Streets of Rage 2 - Reach 480,000 Points

Skate: Streets of Rage 2 - Reach 570,000 Points

Max: Streets of Rage 2 - Reach 650,000 Points

Axel: Streets of Rage 3 - Reach 730,000 Points

Blaze: Streets of Rage 3 - Reach 840,000 Points

Eddie: Streets of Rage 3 - Reach 940,000 Points

Dr. Zan: Streets of Rage 3 - Reach 1.05 Million Points

Shiva: Streets of Rage 3 - Reach 1.15 Million Points

If you want to get these characters a bit quicker, you'll want to start on the easy difficulty, play levels with different characters, and make sure to stay away from any assists after you die, as they will slash your score by greater amounts the more help you decide to get. If you can follow those tips, you'll be on your way to fighting with Dr. Zan and Skate sooner than later. In the meantime, you can find the official description for Streets of Rage 4 below.

"Publisher Dotemu (Wonder Boy, Windjammers 1/2) and developers Lizardcube (Wonder Boy) and Guard Crush Games (Streets of Fury EX) today revealed Streets of Rage 4, an all-new continuation of SEGA’s iconic arcade brawler series known for its radical fights, jammin’ ‘90s beats and dashing sparring gloves and bandanas.

