Streets of Rage 4: Mr. X Nightmare DLC Release Date Announced

Publisher Dotemu and developers Lizardcube and Guard Crush Games have announced that the highly anticipated Mr. X Nightmare DLC for the popular beat-'em-up brawler Streets of Rage 4 will officially release on July 15th. The DLC costs $7.99 on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC, and it brings with it a new Survival mode as well as three new playable characters in the form of Estel Aguirre, Max Thunder, and Shiva. The Mr. X Nightmare DLC, and the fact that it would include new playable characters, was first announced earlier this year.

The new Survival mode allows players to take on an endless onslaught of foes while earning various perks for completing levels. Two randomized perks to choose from after each level can grant stackable bonuses to fighters, powering them up to brave the waves of enemies. The mode has two variations: Random and Weekly. Random is, as the name implies, a set of generated levels while Weekly is a set of "static gauntlets" that refresh each week. Best of all? Playing Survival mode can permanently unlock new moves across all of the title's modes, allowing for seriously personalize movelists. This in addition to a big free update that's releasing alongside the DLC!

📅 JULY 15 2021 📅 #SOR4 DLC is launching in two weeks for $7.99!

Get ready to challenge your ability to survive on PC, PS4, X1 + Game Pass, and Switch! Wishlist now on Steam: https://t.co/RwwGy440Vd @Dotemu x @Lizardcube x @Guard_Crush pic.twitter.com/utErn0t4vC — Dotemu (@Dotemu) July 1, 2021

Mr. X Nightmare DLC will come along with a free update including: 💀New Difficulty level: Mania+

🥋Training mode with tutorials

🎨New color palettes per character

💥Balancing (of course) pic.twitter.com/MlRjT9Vmk6 — Dotemu (@Dotemu) July 1, 2021

As noted above, the new Streets of Rage 4 DLC Mr. X Nightmare is set to release later this month on July 15th for $7.99. Streets of Rage 4 itself is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. A new physical version including the Mr. X Nightmare DLC baked in is available to pre-order starting today and is set to release on September 28th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the beat-'em-up video game right here.

