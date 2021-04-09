Streets of Rage 4 Reveals Upcoming DLC, Includes New Playable Characters

✖

Streets of Rage 4 is set to receive a whole lot of new content in the future that is most notably bolstered by three new playable characters in the game's first piece of DLC that is entitled "Mr. X Nightmare". Although it's not slated to release until later on in 2021, it should prove to add a whole lot more replayability for those who are looking for more out of one of last year's most popular retro games.

Detailed by developer Dotemu today, Streets of Rage 4 is going to be receiving a litany of new add-ons that will include a new game mode, new weapons and attacks, all-new music, and the aforementioned new fighters that will be playable. One of these three new characters will be that of Estel Aguirre, which previously appeared in the game as a boss-like enemy. At this point in time, Dotemu isn't saying who the other two combatants will be, but a tease at their identity has been included in the reveal trailer which you can find in the tweet below.

DLC will come along with a free update including: 💀 Difficulty level: Mania +

🥋Training mode with tutorial

🟣 New color palettes per character

✨More cool stuff! Stay tuned for more intel! pic.twitter.com/3nkla0XWsn — Dotemu 🐢 (@Dotemu) April 8, 2021

While this new DLC will (of course) cost a bit of money, Dotemu is also going out of its way to ensure that all Streets of Rage 4 fans can have something new to look forward to this year for no charge at all. Alongside the release of the Mr. X Nightmare DLC, a new update will also be pushed out as well. This patch will add an all-new difficulty, training mode, and additional skins for existing characters, among other additions.

As briefly mentioned, at this point in time, a release date for the Mr. X Nightmare DLC in Streets of Rage 4 hasn't been unveiled just yet. However, the new content will be coming to all of the game's platforms, which includes PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. We'll keep you posted when we hear more about a launch date here on ComicBook.com.

What do you think of this new DLC for Streets of Rage 4?