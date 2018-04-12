Strip Fortnite Is Taking Over the Internet, Players Showing Off “New Skins”

Epic Games knows how to keep gameplay fresh with their latest Fortnite title. With a constant influx of new cosmetic items and new events to partake in, you’d think players would be content with the solid rotation. That’s where you’re wrong, Pal. Introducing the latest trend to sweet the gaming community: Strip Fortnite.

If you weren’t already aware of the trend, you can think Twitter user GaijinGoombah for the revelation. Shouldn’t be too surprising, there is Rule 34 of the wild interwebs after all. Though this isn’t a porn adaptation, we could see it happening – especially with the amount of people interested in streaming said Strip Fortnite.

So this is what Hell looks like… Huh… pic.twitter.com/xxZ6TPyvN3 — Gaijin Goombah (@GaijinGoombah) April 12, 2018

The internet is getting creative with the rules too. Here are just a few we were able to find:

1 death = 1 article of clothing

1 death = 1 lick

1 headshot = Choice of which article of clothing to remove

There were a few others, though … uh, not really really ‘Safe For Work’. The reactions were pretty hilarious though, and the internet reacted in the way we knew they would: with memes:

Bet those are all fully monetized…. Youtube be like…. pic.twitter.com/PUpIfiybox — 🎂🎆Birthday Boi Azurikz 🎆🎂 (@Azurikz) April 12, 2018

Time to shut it all down for today. pic.twitter.com/a5OsHn4rn0 — Sean Patrick Nice (@KamenSentai606) April 12, 2018

Bless Twitter. There are tons of videos all over YouTube about the latest trend. Be warned, obviously some of them are NSFW, while others are just straight up baiting with thumbnails unrelated to the footage. Basically, it’s a rabbit hole you might not want to get into. We’re here to take the bullet so you won’t have to. You’re welcome, friends.

In other news, Fortnite’s servers are finally back up and running after a Hellish 24 hours for the team over at Epic Games. The issues became so problematic that they were forced to pull the servers down completely. The situation was touch and go since immediately after the latest update launched, making it incredibly difficult to see all of the new features added and for those wishing to partake in Week 8’s Challenges.

Luckily, it seems to have all settle down and servers are back to green. Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS.