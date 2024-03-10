Stumble Guys Teasing Dungeons & Dragons Crossover

Stumble Guys is currently featuring content based on Mattel's Masters of the Universe franchise, but the game is already teasing a new major crossover. The game's official Twitter account has shared a piece of teaser art that points to Dungeons & Dragons. While the Hasbro property is not officially named in the teaser, the Tweet contains emojis of a die, a dragon, swords, and a castle, alongside text that reads "coming soon." In the teaser art, Mr. Stumble can also be seen holding a polyhedral die, which would make sense given Dungeons & Dragons roots as a tabletop game.

The teaser for the Dungeons & Dragons crossover can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

If this teaser really is hinting at a Dungeons & Dragons crossover, it will be interesting to see if it leads to more content based on properties owned by Hasbro. The company also owns franchises like Transformers and G.I. Joe, both of which would fit well with the type of crossover content we've seen in Stumble Guys thus far. Unfortunately, there's been no indication when this Dungeons & Dragons content might actually arrive in the game, so fans are just going to have to wait to see what gets revealed next.

Xbox Game Pass Freebies

Stumble Guys made its console debut earlier this year when it released on Xbox platforms. According to publisher Scopely, the game quickly became the #1 "top free" game on the platform, and it seems Xbox users are getting some freebies to celebrate. In the perks section on Xbox Game Pass, subscribers will discover the Retro Hot Dog Pack. The pack includes a Sup Dog Legendary skin, 250 Gems, 50 Tokens, and a Fire Emoji. Those freebies are available right now, but Xbox users will want to jump on them quickly, as the Retro Hot Dog Pack will only be available through March 21st.

Since Stumble Guys features cross-progression, all of those freebies can be used in the PC and mobile versions of the game, as well as the upcoming Nintendo Switch release. Those Gems and Tokens should come in handy for players that plan on purchasing content based on Dungeons & Dragons, or any other crossovers happening in the near future!

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Content

March is already a big month for fans of the Ghostbusters, as Frozen Empire is just around the corner. Fans of the franchise will soon be able to unlock content based on the new movie in Stumble Guys. So far, we've seen skins based on the new Ghostbuster uniforms, as well as characters like Slimer and the Mini Pufts. At this time, a release date for this content has not been announced, but it's likely to arrive sometime around the release of the movie, which will debut in theaters on March 22nd.

Are you excited to see Dungeons & Dragons content in Stumble Guys? Have you checked out the game since it came to consoles? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!