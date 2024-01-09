Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire has cooled on the last week of March. Sony moved Ghostbusters 4 up to March 22 in North America, one week earlier than its original March 29 release date. The new movie remains scheduled for March 28 in international territories — including the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Australia, and Japan — and April 3 in France. The sequel to 2021's Ghostbusters: Afterlife now has an extra week clear of another supernatural horror, 20th Century Studios' The Omen prequel (April 5), and Warner Bros. and Legendary's monster movie Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (April 12).

Frozen Empire arrives in theaters ahead of the 40th anniversary of the original Ghostbusters this summer. Afterlife established a new team of 'busters who ain't afraid of no ghosts: Callie Spengler (Carrie Coon), daughter of the late Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis); her children, Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) and Phoebe (Mckenna Grace); and seismologist Gary Grooberson (Paul Rudd).

Gil Kenan directs and co-wrote Frozen Empire with Afterlife director Jason Reitman, who serves as producer alongside his father Ivan Reitman (who died in 2022).

Per the official synopsis: "In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age."

Also returning from Afterlife are Ghostbusters-in-training Lucky (Celeste O'Conner) and Podcast (Logan Kim). OG Ghostbusters stars Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, and Bill Murray reprise their classic roles, while the cast has added franchise newcomers Patton Oswalt (The Goldbergs), Kumail Nanjiani (Marvel's Eternals), comedian James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind (The Babysitter).

Frozen Empire unleashes Garraka, a spine-chilling spirit with the power to kill by fear itself: a phenomenon called "the Death Chill."

"Because the Spengler family story drove the narrative in Afterlife, bringing Gozer back to center stage was a natural way to close the book on the past," Kenan told Empire Magazine. "But we are now in the post-Gozerian era of the Ghostbusters saga, so that means we're able to stretch out and create an entirely new mythology. And that's thrilling as a storyteller because there are all-new and terrifying stakes with fresh visual references to draw on."

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire opens only in theaters March 22.